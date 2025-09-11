Bengaluru continues to experience heavy rainfall, with waterlogging causing major traffic disruptions across key city roads. The Meteorological Department forecasts rain to persist, urging commuters to exercise caution.

Bengaluru was battered by heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, bringing parts of the city to a standstill. The intense downpour, coupled with clogged drains, led to severe waterlogging on several major roads, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded for hours. Areas like Majestic, Sadashivanagar, Vidhana Soudha, Shantinagar, and Chamarajpet were among the worst affected, while underpasses and flyovers witnessed significant water accumulation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Areas Affected and Traffic Disruptions

Traffic snarls were reported across key city routes including Seshadripuram, Palace Road, Ballari Road, Kasturinagar, Hebbal, Windsor Manor, Hosur Road, Majestic, and Vidhana Soudha. A fallen tree near Kamakshipalya bus stand further slowed traffic on Magadi Road towards Sumanahalli, adding to commuter woes.

Rainfall Data Across Bengaluru

According to the Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received an average of 1.1 cm of rainfall on Wednesday. Hampinagar recorded the highest rainfall at 3.7 cm, followed by Pulakeshinagar (2.8 cm), Basaveshwara Nagar (2.4 cm), Sampangiramanagar (2 cm), Manorayanapalya and Vidyapitha (1.9 cm each), Doresanipalya and V.V. Puram (1.6 cm each), V. Naganahalli (1.5 cm), Vannarpet and Raj Mahal Guttahalli (1.3 cm each), Banaswadi, Marathahalli, and Rajajinagar (1.1 cm each), and Basavanapura (1 cm).

Forecast and Precautionary Measures

The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall across the city on Thursday as well. Commuters are advised to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged areas where possible, and stay updated with traffic alerts.