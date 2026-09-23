Bengaluru’s e-Aasthi 2.0 aims to simplify property record services by enabling online corrections and verification. The system is linked with Kaveri, BESCOM and BWSSB, while AI will help verify documents. Khata bifurcation will also be available online.

The Karnataka government has rolled out e-Aasthi 2.0, a new digital property record system aimed at making property-related services in Bengaluru simpler, faster and more transparent. Bengaluru has more than 35 lakh properties, of which officials have already digitised around 23 to 24 lakh property records. Final e-Khatas have also been issued to around 11 lakh property owners.

e-Aasthi 2.0 Goes Live

The government has designed e-Aasthi 2.0 to address several issues associated with the earlier e-Khata system. Under the new system, property owners can correct their names, ownership details and property area measurements more easily.

The platform has also been integrated with the Kaveri, BESCOM and BWSSB portals, allowing property owners to access and verify relevant records online.

Owners can check the status of their property records directly through the online system. Earlier, property owners often relied on middlemen to complete such processes. With e-Aasthi 2.0, the government aims to reduce such dependence by allowing owners to verify and update their details online.

As part of the digital push, officials are also using artificial intelligence to verify property documents. Property owners living outside Bengaluru will have access to digital signature facilities and other online services.

National e-Governance Gold Medal For e-Khata

The e-Khata system has already received the National e-Governance 2025 Gold Award.

Meanwhile, the government is set to launch an online module for Khata bifurcation from next Monday. Under the new module, property owners will be able to apply online for bifurcation of properties measuring up to 20,000 square feet.

What Did Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Say?

Property owners will be able to upload their property plans online and complete the bifurcation process digitally. Once the bifurcation is completed, they will also be able to obtain their e-Khata online.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said e-Aasthi 2.0 would make property record services more citizen-friendly by simplifying procedures and expanding access to digital services.

Scroll to load tweet…