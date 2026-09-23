Ancient idols of Lord Lakshminarayana and Uma Maheshwara were discovered during Hemavathi canal work near Navile-Aadihalli in Karnataka. Villagers have urged archaeology officials to inspect the idols and determine their age and historical significance.

Workers discovered ancient idols of Lord Lakshminarayana and Uma Maheshwara during Hemavathi canal work near Navile-Adihalli in Bagur hobli on Sunday. The discovery has sparked interest among local residents, who are seeking an archaeological examination to determine the origin and historical significance of the idols.

The idols were found while a JCB machine was clearing soil near the Hemavathi main canal tunnel bridge between Navile and Adihalli villages. During the excavation, workers came across the statues, which locals identified as idols of Lakshminarayana and Uma Maheshwara.

The discovery has drawn the attention of residents in the surrounding areas, with some suggesting that the idols could be several centuries or even thousands of years old. However, their exact age and historical significance can be established only through a proper archaeological assessment.

Villagers Raise Concerns Over Archaeological Neglect

Residents of Navile, Aadihalli and nearby villages have expressed dissatisfaction with the archaeology department, alleging that adequate attention has not been given to the discovery of the ancient idols.

The villagers have demanded immediate intervention from senior officials and called for an inspection of the site. They are seeking a detailed examination of the idols to establish their origin, age and historical significance.

Residents have also urged the authorities to take appropriate steps to protect the idols and preserve the site until experts complete their assessment.