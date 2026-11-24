Bengaluru witnessed sudden evening showers on November 24, affecting commuters in Richmond Town, Rajajinagar, Gottigere and other areas. Waterlogging disrupted traffic at Srinivagilu Junction as IMD forecast more rain.

Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed sudden rainfall on Tuesday evening, November 24, catching office-goers and commuters off guard during the busy evening rush hour. After remaining cloudy throughout the day, the city experienced a spell of rain accompanied by cool breezes, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions. Rainfall was reported in Richmond Town, Nanjappa Circle, Mekhri Circle, Rajajinagar and Gottigere, among other areas.

The unexpected downpour forced two-wheeler riders and pedestrians to seek shelter at Metro stations, under flyovers and outside shops. Meanwhile, waterlogging at Srinivagilu Junction disrupted traffic movement towards Domlur, adding to commuters' difficulties. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru until Wednesday, November 25.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sudden Rainfall Catches Bengaluru Commuters Off Guard

The day began with overcast skies and cool breezes across several parts of Bengaluru. However, as evening approached, dark clouds gathered over the city, followed by sudden rainfall in multiple neighbourhoods.

Areas including Richmond Town, Nanjappa Circle, Mekhri Circle, Rajajinagar and Gottigere witnessed rainfall. The unexpected downpour coincided with the evening office rush, leaving many commuters struggling to continue their journeys.

Two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and office-goers were seen taking shelter at Metro stations, beneath flyovers and outside commercial establishments to escape the rain. Vehicular movement also slowed down at several major junctions as motorists navigated the wet roads.

Scroll to load tweet…

Waterlogging At Srinivagilu Junction Affects Traffic

The sudden rainfall also affected traffic movement in parts of the city. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory after rainwater accumulated at Srinivagilu Junction.

According to the traffic advisory, waterlogging disrupted the smooth movement of vehicles, particularly along the stretch from Srinivagilu Junction towards Domlur. Traffic was reported to be moving slowly along the affected route.

Motorists travelling through the junction were advised to exercise caution and plan their journeys accordingly.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: More Rain Expected Until November 25

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru and other parts of southern interior Karnataka are likely to experience continued cloudy weather due to a cyclonic circulation over the southern interior region and the influence of easterly winds.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies over Bengaluru, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday, November 25.

The city's maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be approximately 18°C. Some areas may also experience foggy conditions during the early morning hours.

Commuters Advised To Carry Rain Gear

With rainfall likely to continue into the evening and night, commuters have been advised to remain cautious while travelling. Two-wheeler riders should carry raincoats, while other commuters are advised to keep umbrellas handy.

Motorists should also watch out for waterlogged stretches, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid sudden braking on slippery roads.

As Bengaluru continues to experience changing weather conditions, commuters may need to account for possible rain-related traffic delays while planning their journeys on Wednesday.