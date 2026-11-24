A woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her during an argument at a lodge in Bengaluru. The incident occurred within the limits of Gangammagudi police station. Police said the couple had consumed alcohol before arguing over trust issues.

A 23-year-old woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her during an argument at a lodge in Bengaluru, causing her to fall through a window, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on November 19 within the limits of Gangammagudi police station. A video capturing the horrific incident has surfaced online, triggering outrage. The deceased was identified as Aishwarya, a native of Hassan district. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Santhosh, who works at a private company, on charges of murder. The case was registered following a complaint by the woman's mother.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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What Happened At Bengaluru Lodge?

According to a senior police officer, Aishwarya and Santhosh were in a relationship. However, the woman had reportedly been facing difficulties in her personal life after her family members questioned her over an earlier incident involving another man.

As per the complaint, Aishwarya had visited an OYO room with Sachin, a friend of Arundathi's boyfriend. Arundathi subsequently informed Aishwarya's family about the visit, following which her family members allegedly spoke ill of her.

The incident also affected Aishwarya's relationship with Santhosh, who reportedly did not trust her. The woman was upset over the situation, the officer said, citing the complaint.

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Argument Turns Fatal As Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Woman

On November 19, Aishwarya and Santhosh checked into a lodge in Bengaluru. During the evening, both reportedly consumed alcohol before getting into an argument.

During the heated exchange, Aishwarya reportedly told Santhosh that neither he nor her family members trusted her. She also said that she would end her life, according to the police account.

The accused allegedly responded by telling her, 'Do whatever you want', before pushing her with his hand. The push reportedly caused Aishwarya to lose her balance and fall through the lodge window.

She sustained serious injuries and died following the fall.

Murder Case Registered, Accused Arrested

Initially, the circumstances surrounding the woman's fall came under investigation. However, following her mother's complaint, police registered a murder case and arrested Santhosh.

Police said the accused was taken into custody in connection with the woman's death. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and examine the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)