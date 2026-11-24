Bengaluru Namma Metro: Ridership Rises 12%, BMRCL Loss Widens To ₹1,717 Crore
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro recorded a 12.3% rise in ridership in 2025-26, while fare revenue surged nearly 50% to ₹1,125.6 crore. However, BMRCL’s loss before tax widened to ₹1,717.4 crore, largely due to higher finance costs.
Yellow Line Boosts Bengaluru Metro Ridership
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro recorded a significant increase in passenger traffic during the 2025-26 financial year, with the launch of the Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra improving connectivity to Electronics City and other major employment hubs.
While higher ridership and increased fares boosted revenue, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reported a sharp rise in its overall loss, largely due to higher finance costs.
Passenger Boardings Cross 31 Crore
According to BMRCL’s 20th annual report, Namma Metro recorded 31 crore passenger boardings in 2025-26, marking a 12.3% increase from 27.6 crore in the previous financial year.
Average daily ridership also rose from 7.5 lakh to 8.5 lakh passengers.
The Metro network recorded its highest single-day ridership of 10.8 lakh on August 14, 2025.
Yellow Line Adds To Daily Passenger Traffic
The Yellow Line emerged as a major contributor to the increase in Namma Metro ridership.
Initially, the line carried around 86,000 passengers a day and generated approximately ₹28 lakh in daily revenue with three train sets.
Following the addition of more trains, daily passenger traffic increased to over 1.1 lakh, while revenue rose to around ₹42 lakh per day.
Fare Revenue Records Nearly 50% Growth
BMRCL’s fare-box revenue increased from ₹754 crore in 2024-25 to ₹1,125.6 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of nearly 50%.
The increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, traffic on the Yellow Line and the fare revision introduced in February 2025.
Average fare realisation stood at ₹36.25 per passenger, while the highest daily fare collection reached ₹4.5 crore on November 3, 2025.
Metro Reports Operational And Cash Profit
Despite the widening overall loss, BMRCL reported an operational profit of ₹417.4 crore and a cash profit of ₹209 crore during the financial year.
The corporation’s total income increased to ₹1,624.6 crore from ₹1,111.6 crore in the previous year, supported by higher fare collections and income from other sources.
Non-Fare Revenue Sees 61% Increase
Namma Metro’s non-fare-box revenue grew by 61%, rising from ₹54.9 crore in 2024-25 to ₹88.5 crore in 2025-26.
The earnings came from sources such as advertising, station-naming rights, retail outlets and telecom infrastructure.
The increase reflects BMRCL’s efforts to generate additional income beyond passenger fares.
Higher Finance Costs Widen Overall Loss
BMRCL’s loss before tax widened sharply to ₹1,717.4 crore in 2025-26, compared with ₹691.6 crore in the previous financial year.
Finance costs more than tripled, increasing from ₹560.9 crore to ₹1,793 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose from ₹576.8 crore to ₹725.3 crore.
Total expenditure climbed to ₹3,342 crore from ₹1,803 crore, with higher finance costs and depreciation contributing significantly to the increased loss.
Metro Punctuality Stands At 99.8%
BMRCL said it had serviced its finance costs from its operating surplus over the past two financial years without cash support from the state government for this purpose.
The corporation also reported train punctuality of 99.8%. Smart cards accounted for 43.2% of ticket transactions, followed by smart tokens at 28% and QR-code tickets at 23.6%, reflecting the continued use of different ticketing options among Bengaluru Metro commuters.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.