Bengaluru residents planning to buy meat on Wednesday, November 25, will have to make other arrangements as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a citywide ban on animal slaughter and meat sales. The one-day restriction will apply across the GBA jurisdiction in observance of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti.

Bengaluru residents planning to buy meat on Wednesday, November 25, will have to make other arrangements as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a citywide ban on animal slaughter and meat sales. The one-day restriction will apply across the GBA jurisdiction in observance of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti.

According to the authority's directive, animal slaughter at slaughterhouses and the sale of meat at meat shops will be completely prohibited on Wednesday. The restriction applies to establishments operating within Greater Bengaluru Authority limits, and concerned businesses have been asked to comply with the order.

The GBA also announced the restriction through its official social media handle, stating: "On the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti on Wednesday, 25th November 2026, animal slaughter and the sale of meat at slaughterhouses and meat shops across Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits will be prohibited. All concerned are requested to strictly adhere to the ban."

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November 25 marks the birth anniversary of Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, an Indian educationist, spiritual leader and advocate of vegetarianism. Born in 1879, he founded the Mira Movement and dedicated his life to promoting compassion towards animals and non-violence.

The day is also observed as International Meatless Day and International Vegetarian Day in his memory. The annual observance encourages people to abstain from consuming meat and embrace vegetarianism.

The restriction is a temporary one-day measure, and normal meat sales are expected to resume after the observance.

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