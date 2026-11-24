Karnataka Weather Today: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar To Get Rain; Check District-Wise Update. According to the latest weather bulletin, rainfall activity will mainly affect South Interior Karnataka and parts of Coastal Karnataka.

Bengaluru residents may get more light rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts overcast skies, isolated showers, and thunderstorms throughout portions of Karnataka between November 24 and November 28, 2026. While Bengaluru and some neighboring districts are anticipated to get little rain, northern Karnataka is forecast to stay mostly dry.

According to the latest meteorological advisory, rainfall will mostly hit South Interior Karnataka and parts of Coastal Karnataka. However, the intensity is likely to be rather modest, with no widespread heavy rainfall warnings issued for the state.

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 24: Will It Rain?

The IMD has projected largely clear skies over Bengaluru, with partly overcast weather expected in the evening. Light rain is forecast during the nite.

The highest temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the low temperature might be around 18 degrees Celsius.

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru is anticipated to see partly cloudy sky with light rain. Some neighbourhoods may experience early morning fog or mist.

Karnataka Weather: These Districts May Receive Rain.

On November 24, isolated light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, and Kodagu.

On November 25, rain and thunderstorms are forecast in various South Interior Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, and Tumakuru.

Between November 26 and November 27, mild rainfall is expected mostly in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mysuru.

Most other South Interior districts, including Bengaluru, are anticipated to have dry weather during this time.

Coastal Karnataka Weather Forecast

Coastal Karnataka may also get sporadic showers in the coming days. Light rains are expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi between November 24 and November 28.

In contrast, Uttara Kannada is forecast to have mostly dry weather.

By November 28 and 29, dry weather are expected to persist throughout the coastal areas.

North Karnataka To Remain Dry.

Unlike southern Karnataka, northern areas are unlikely to get heavy rainfall.

Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir are forecast to have mostly dry weather till November 29.

Will Bengaluru have heavy rain?

The new IMD prediction predicts scattered light showers rather than widespread heavy rains in Bengaluru. Residents should be prepared for sporadic showers, overcast skies, and probable thunderstorms, especially on November 24 and 25.

Before organizing any outside activities, commuters should check the local weather forecast.