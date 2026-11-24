Bengaluru's Koramangala book fair is attracting attention as books are sold for ₹200 per kg. Brand expert Harish Bijoor shared a video of the unique sale on X, sparking reactions from book lovers.

A book fair in Bengaluru’s Koramangala neighbourhood has caught the attention of readers and social media users for its unusual pricing model, with books being sold by weight rather than by individual title. A kilogram of books costs just ₹200, with customers required to purchase a minimum of one kilogram. The unique arrangement has sparked a discussion about the value of books, changing reading habits and the challenges faced by the traditional book trade.

Renowned brand expert Harish Bijoor shared a video of the book stall on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing surprise at the sight of books being weighed and sold like everyday commodities. His post has since drawn reactions from users, with some celebrating the affordable access to books while others reflecting on the changing relationship between readers and printed literature.

Harish Bijoor Shares Video Of Koramangala Book Fair

Sharing footage of the book fair in Koramangala, Bengaluru, Harish Bijoor wrote:

"iTHINK: Koramangala in Bengaluru never fails to surprise! One Kilogram of books for Rs 200! Fair? Book Fair!"

The video shows a stall where customers can select books and purchase them by weight. Instead of paying separately for each book, buyers are charged ₹200 per kilogram, making it possible to take home several books at a relatively low cost.

The unusual pricing system has attracted attention online, with the sight of books being placed on weighing scales prompting both amusement and concern among readers.

Scroll to load tweet…

Books Across Multiple Genres Available At The Stall

According to the sign displayed at the stall, a wide variety of books are available for purchase. The collection reportedly includes novels, medical books, engineering and nursing textbooks, business management titles, dictionaries, family health books, children's storybooks, arts and crafts books, cookbooks and Kannada literature.

The variety suggests that the stall caters to readers with different interests, including students, families and book enthusiasts looking for affordable reading material.

While selling books by weight may offer an economical way to purchase multiple titles, the practice has also raised questions about how printed books are valued in an increasingly digital world.

Books Sold By Weight Reflect Changing Reading Habits

The sight of books being sold by weight has prompted a wider discussion about changing reading habits. With smartphones, tablets and laptops becoming common, many readers now access books and other written content through digital platforms.

E-books, PDFs, audiobooks and online summaries have become alternative ways of consuming information. While these formats offer convenience, some readers continue to value the experience of holding a printed book, turning its pages and engaging with the original text.

The book fair has also drawn attention to the challenges faced by traditional booksellers amid changing consumer preferences. Selling books by weight may be one way for vendors to move large quantities of stock while offering readers an affordable opportunity to discover new titles.

However, the sight of books being weighed like ordinary commodities has also struck an emotional chord with literature enthusiasts, who believe that the value of a book extends far beyond its physical weight.

How Did Social Media React?

Harish Bijoor's post has prompted several reactions from social media users. While some welcomed the opportunity to purchase books at an affordable price, others expressed enthusiasm about taking home large collections.

One user commented: "Buy a kilo of books for ₹200. Get smarter by the gram!!"

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented: "Would have loved this and definitely would have taken home at least 20kg."

Scroll to load tweet…

The reactions reflect the contrasting responses to the book fair, with some viewing it as an exciting opportunity for readers and others seeing it as a reminder of the changing value and place of printed books in modern society.