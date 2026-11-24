Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has once again demonstrated the importance of timely assistance during medical emergencies.

A donor’s heart was transported from Goraguntepalya Metro station to Bommasandra Metro station with the assistance of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), helping the medical team avoid potential delays caused by the city’s traffic congestion.

The operation highlighted how public transport can play an important role in supporting time-sensitive medical missions.