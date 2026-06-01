A man's viral Instagram video questions the common airport behavior of travelers crowding one section of the luggage conveyor belt, leaving other areas empty. The video sparked an online debate, with many users agreeing it's an illogical rush, as the bags will eventually circle the entire carousel.

A man questioned why travellers congregate around one portion of the luggage conveyor when there is lots of spare room elsewhere, sparking a well-known internet controversy in a viral video from an airport baggage claim area.

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Mangalam Poddar posted a video on Instagram that shows a sight that many frequent travellers are probably familiar with. Poddar directed his camera at the comparatively vacant section on the opposite side of the luggage carousel, where passengers were packed shoulder to shoulder. He questioned why people insisted on cramming themselves into the busiest area.

He claims in the video that travellers don't need to stand exactly where the bags first appear because luggage on the belt will ultimately circle the carousel nonetheless. He expressed his annoyance by asking why people still jostle and push for space when they might wait in luxury at a different location along the belt.

The footage shows dozens of travellers packed closely together near one end of the carousel, while another section remains largely vacant. Poddar's observation quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said they had witnessed similar scenes at airports across the country.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

Several commenters agreed that the behaviour reflects a tendency to rush even when there is no real advantage. One user wrote that people often act as though their luggage might disappear if they do not stand directly next to the belt. Another made a joke on how many travellers appear to think that being closer to the baggage area will somehow speed up the process of getting their bags.

Others noted that the phenomena is not exclusive to airports and that it resembles actions frequently observed while getting on buses, trains or lifts.