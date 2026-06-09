A viral video from Manakmau village in Saharanpur has surfaced, allegedly showing a son repeatedly beating his elderly father, Haji Taseen. Following public outrage on social media, the Qutubsher police have launched an investigation into the incident, assuring that appropriate legal action will be taken based on their findings.

A case of an elderly father allegedly being repeatedly beaten by his own son has come to light in Manakmau village under the Qutubsher police station area of Saharanpur. Police became aware of the event and launched an investigation when a video of the alleged attack went popular on social media.

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Reports state that Haji Taseen, who is about 70 years old, was assaulted by his son. Many people voiced indignation and called for the guilty to be held accountable when the video went viral. Officials from the Qutubsher police station arrived at the scene after the video went viral and started compiling information regarding the event.

According to the authorities, the Qutubsher police station's Station House Officer (SHO) is looking into the incident. As part of the investigation, all relevant facts and situations are being looked at. Based on the information gathered during the inquiry, authorities have declared that the proper legal action would be taken.

The investigation is now under progress. Police have stressed that before any judgements are made, all individuals concerned will be heard, and that any further action would only be conducted in accordance with verifiable facts. Locals are calling for justice for the old guy in the video, which is still being shared extensively on social media.

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In a separate incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a doctor posted at a community health centre in Mau district was allegedly attacked after he reportedly declined to become a member of the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Police informed PTI that the incident took place at the health facility.