A Bengali woman residing in Bengaluru, Priyanka Mondal, has gone viral on Instagram for sharing a practical 30-day plan for newcomers. Her video outlines a step-by-step guide to acclimate to the city without feeling overwhelmed, covering temporary housing, understanding commute times, and establishing a routine.

Moving to a new place may be confusing and daunting, particularly in the first few weeks. A new social media post has gained notice for providing a simple solution to make this transition simpler. A Bengali woman residing in Bengaluru has ignited an internet discourse by offering a realistic "30-day plan" for immigrants.

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Priyanka Mondal took to Instagram to share a video outlining how individuals may gradually acclimate to living in the metropolis without feeling overwhelmed. In the video, she adds that it is totally natural to face initial challenges in Bengaluru, but sticking to a 30-day schedule may make things lot simpler. She believes that instead of hurrying to locate the perfect house in the first week, people should focus on settling in by arranging temporary housing.

She goes on to say that it's critical to understand the daily travel time in the second week, as it might vary significantly in Bengaluru. By the third week, she adds, it's critical to develop a consistent schedule by planning meals, shopping, and daily activities; otherwise, the entire month might seem disconnected.

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She also recommends spending time in the final week seeing the city and meeting new people, as without this, the place would never feel like home. She adds that, while Bengaluru might be difficult to navigate, it can be made lot simpler with proper preparation, awareness, and enjoyment.

How Did Netizens React?

The video was uploaded with the description, "Newcomers to Bengaluru should follow this 30-day plan," which resonated with many individuals who had similar issues after moving to the city.

One person wrote, “So much knowledge about Bangaluru.” Another user described it as a "perfect" approach.