A viral video shows Brigadier Birender Singh, a 60-year-old Army veteran, effortlessly performing pull-ups. The clip, filmed during a self-test at his old Army Regiment gym after 16 years, has left the internet amazed and inspired by his incredible fitness and discipline.

For most individuals, '60' is not the age to show off their gymnastics and callisthenics talents; but, if you are an ex-military, the situation may be slightly different! A video of Brigadier Birender Singh, a 60-year-old Army veteran, went viral and became "pure inspiration," reminding the internet of the Army's high fitness and health requirements. In the video, the retired Army commander is shown completing pull-ups with ease. According to the article, Singh was only "testing" himself after returning to his "Army Regiment gym" after "16 years".

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Needless to say, he smashed it, as seen by the video of him completing the fitness "test" with ease, leaving the internet surprised and amazed. As soon as the video got viral, netizens started reacting. Most people praised his discipline, while some saw it as a result of service in the Indian Army.

Watch Viral Video

“Back to where standards were never negotiable. After 16 years, I stepped into my Army Regiment gym again— not to relive memories, but to test myself. At 60,” the caption read. “Tryied pull ups in my Army Regiment gym after 16 years to see if I can do it at 60,” the video read.

How Did Netizens React?

"You're putting us young people to disgrace. That's our fauj," one user stated. "That's what I call an Army officer in India. Also, this video and the officer should serve as an encouragement to all of us," said the following user.

"Once a jawan is always a jawan. Superb. Maintain your core strength as well," said another guy. "My core strength is crying in the corner, sir," another individual said. "Excellent, sir. Age is simply a number to you. "Jai Hind," said another.

"He's doing this at 60! And in a free-moving setup makes it twice as hard!" remarked another person. "I think every youngster after 21 should have serious military training," said the next individual.