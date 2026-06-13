A woman from Bengaluru has gone viral after she posted a video calling out a group of trekkers in the Himalayas. She was furious that they were blasting loud music for hours, ruining the peace and quiet of the mountains.

Let's be honest, we Indians have a bit of a reputation for being loud. And this reputation often gets discussed on social media, especially when it comes to a lack of civic sense. Whether at home or abroad, the stereotype is that we make a lot of noise. A new video that's going viral is a perfect example of this.

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A woman from Bengaluru, Sowpika, shared a video expressing her frustration with a group of people who were blasting loud music during a Himalayan trek. She said the noise went on for nearly two hours and completely ruined the experience for her trekking group.

In the video, you can see Sowpika standing against a backdrop of beautiful mountains. But you can also clearly hear loud music playing from a distance. "I'm in the mountains. Look behind me. This is what trekkers are doing. Can you hear it?" she asks in the video.

"We told them that the noise you are making is too much and it's disturbing our group. We don't know where they came from, it's a private group. But for the last two hours, they have been playing such loud music in the Himalayan mountains. I am getting very angry," Sowpika explained.

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She then raises a very valid point: why do people who don't know how to respect nature even come for such treks? "Can't you go to some pub and dance? This isn't even night, it's sunset time," she said. Sowpika's main issue is that while enjoying with friends is fine, it shouldn't come at the cost of disturbing nature and other people.

She posted the video with the caption, "We Indians don't even spare our mountains. Why do these people even come for trekking?" As expected, the video received a lot of comments, with most people slamming the group for their inconsiderate behaviour.

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