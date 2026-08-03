A woman in Delhi has accused a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver of watching pornographic material and behaving inappropriately during her ride. Alerted by another commuter, she reported the incident to Rapido's safety team but expressed dissatisfaction with the company's response after confronting the driver.

A lady in Delhi has expressed grave worries about passenger safety after alleging that a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver was watching pornographic material and acting improperly while transporting her. After the woman posted a video and a thorough description of her experience on Instagram, the event became public.

She had scheduled a Rapido car from Safdarjung to Model Town at about 8:48 p.m. on Sunday, according to her post. A lady on a two-wheeler allegedly warned her at a traffic signal during the trip that the driver seemed to be viewing offensive material on his cell phone. The driver allegedly concealed his phone while the motorcyclist attempted to attract her attention.

The passenger claimed she then noticed the driver was breathing heavily and touching himself inappropriately while she was seated in the back of the auto. Since the route largely went via highways and she didn't think it was safe to get off or quarrel while riding alone, she indicated she was still about thirty minutes from her destination and decided not to confront the driver right away.

She reported feeling unsafe to Rapido's safety crew during the trip. Additionally, she allegedly sent a message claiming that the driver was watching porn while operating a vehicle. The woman addressed the driver after arriving at her location. According to her, he did not deny the allegation but instead claimed he was 'just watching foreign videos of women wearing short clothes.'

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She expressed dissatisfaction with the company's reaction, claiming that hours after reporting the event, Rapido had not called her back. The woman praised the anonymous rider in her message for alerting her, claiming that the action may have avoided a more hazardous circumstance. She also questioned why women are frequently asked why they do not flee dangerous circumstances right away, pointing out that many of them constantly evaluate their risks to make sure they get home safely.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any police action against the auto driver. Rapido has also not issued any official statement regarding the allegations.