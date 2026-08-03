Protests have erupted across Karnataka's Cauvery basin districts over the government's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu. Various organizations, including farmers' groups, are staging demonstrations and blocking roads in Mandya and Mysuru. Protesters accuse the government of breaking its promise.

Protests continued across the Cauvery basin districts on Sunday against the Karnataka government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In Mandya, the Cauvery Hitarakshana Samithi, along with several pro-Kannada organisations and members of the M.M. Foundation, staged demonstrations. Protesters accused the state government of breaking its promise not to release water.

"The government started releasing water to Tamil Nadu even before the all-party meeting. What was the point of calling such a meeting then?" they questioned.

At Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar Circle in Mandya, activists from the Kumbara Jagruthi Vedike, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Vedike, and Karunada Sevakara Sanghatane staged a unique protest by displaying empty pots. They also blocked roads to express their anger over the government's decision.

The Mahalingegowda Muddanaghatta Foundation held a symbolic protest by displaying a noose to highlight the plight of farmers. Members wore black bands and raised slogans against the government.

In Maddur taluk, members of the Puttannaiah faction of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha blocked roads in Besagarahalli and Koppa as part of the protest.

In Mysuru, Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, led a demonstration at Hardinge Circle. Later, he staged another unusual protest with goats on a platform at the Ramanagara bus stand. The Kannada Kriya Samithi also organised a protest at Gandhi Chowk in Mysuru city. Similar demonstrations were reported from Hassan and other Cauvery basin districts.

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Karnataka Bandh on August 13

Mysuru: "The Karnataka bandh on August 13 is fixed. There is no question of withdrawing it," announced Vatal Nagaraj while speaking to reporters.

He said the bandh has been called on behalf of all Kannadigas and clarified that it is not solely over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

"We have called for a Karnataka bandh to raise several issues, including border disputes, youth unemployment, the overall development of Mysuru, the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, and the hooliganism of the MES in Belagavi," he said.

Vatal Nagaraj also claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had requested him to withdraw the bandh.

'Will not withdraw the bandh'

"We will not withdraw the bandh for any reason. The date has already been fixed. We will observe a complete Karnataka bandh on August 13," he asserted.

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