A Bengaluru biker, Lakshman Bhartee, won hearts online after a video of him handing out free ice creams to roadside workers went viral. The video captures the workers' surprised and genuine smiles as they receive the unexpected treat to beat the city's heat. The gesture was widely praised for its authenticity and simple kindness.

A biker from Bengaluru won hearts online after a simple yet wholesome gesture, handing out free ice creams to roadside workers enduring the city’s heat, and captured the genuine smiles that followed. The now-viral video of the touching moment was shared by Lakshman Bhartee, who frequently posts biking-related items on Instagram. He was seen in the video stopping by roadside workers and having little chats with them about the oppressive heat. Lakshman took out ice cream cones from his suitcase and offered them to each employee as they admitted how hot it was.

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It started off as a casual conversation but ended up being a happy moment. The employees, who were first clearly taken aback, grinned as they took the unexpected goodie. Some were laughing, some were giving him heartfelt thanks, and some were just enjoying the ice cream in peaceful respite from the intense heat. The video focused on these responses, catching brief but sincere happy moments that reverberated off the screen.

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A number of readers said that the workers' responses spoke for themselves, and the event felt refreshingly authentic rather than contrived or overblown. Several observed that their laughing and grins were evidence that even the tiniest, most kind actions may make a big difference. Others appreciated how something so basic could seem so significant, describing the gesture as a rare respite from the typical internet cacophony. A lot of responses also highlighted how simple it is to ignore those who labour in difficult circumstances, noting that actions like this serve as a reminder to be more conscious in daily life.