A viral video showing waitresses serving guests on hoverboards at an Indian wedding has sparked a widespread online debate. While some were amused by the modern twist, many others criticized the trend as an unnecessary display of "show over substance," questioning the tastefulness of such gimmicks at traditional events.

Many people have questioned the rising trend of show above substance at Indian weddings after a video of ladies floating through a wedding on hoverboards while serving guests went viral. The video, which went viral on the internet, showed an odd catering arrangement in which ladies travelled between guests on hoverboards while delicately holding platters of refreshments. They look well-practiced, moving among the throng with ease while keeping their balance and providing service while wearing matching attire.

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As the servers passed by, guests were seated and conversing in the lavishly decorated wedding scene in the backdrop. Some visitors looked amused by the show, observing the hoverboard service with interest, while others seemed totally unmoved, carrying on with their meals as though it were simply another aspect of the occasion.

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How Did Netizens React?

Online comments to the film were overwhelming, with most viewers questioning the necessity of such a broadcast. Some people viewed the setting as unsuitable for a traditional celebration and rejected the idea outright, claiming that affluence did not always equate to taste. Others criticised event organisers, arguing that such concepts were not significant enhancements to the event but rather ill-considered attempts to stand apart.

There were however some who questioned the idea's viability, questioning if the hoverboards were just a showpiece or if they had a use other than being a visual gimmick.

Although themed and experimental weddings are becoming more and more popular, this specific video sparked a discussion on how far "innovative" festivities should go. For some, it's an enjoyable and contemporary variation; for others, it's a pointless diversion that falls short.