A Mysuru man was cheated of ₹9.60 lakh and mobile phones in a film-style gold coin scam in Karnataka’s Anandapura police limits. The accused lured him with fake treasure coins, staged a fake police drama and fled with cash. Police are investigating.

A gang of scammers carried out a film-style heist in the Anandapura police station limits, cheating a man from Mysuru of ₹9.60 lakh and his mobile phones. The accused lured him with a fabricated story of hidden gold coins from a treasure trove being sold at a low price. Police have launched a search operation to trace the suspects.

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The victim, J Jagadish (41), a resident of KR Pura in Mysuru, has filed a complaint. Based on his statement, the Anandapura police have registered a case against a man identified as Manju and five others who are yet to be identified.

How the Trap Was Set?

The incident began on June 1, 2026, when Jagadish received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed he had discovered a “nidhi” or hidden treasure of gold coins and offered to sell them at a low price. To gain his trust, the scammer even displayed the coins during a video call.

Jagadish believed the story and travelled to Harihar on June 2. There, two members of the gang handed him a gold coin and asked him to verify its purity. After returning to Mysuru and testing the coin, he found it to be genuine gold, which further strengthened his trust in the group.

The ₹10 Lakh Deal

On June 3, the scammers contacted him again and offered to sell half a kilogram of gold coins for ₹10 lakh. To arrange the money, Jagadish secured a loan of ₹10 lakh from a finance company by pledging his house documents and providing a security cheque.

On the morning of June 4, Jagadish, along with his son-in-law Manoj and driver Rohit Singh, travelled to Joginagadde village in Sagara taluk. As the main accused Manju and his associate were verifying the cash, the situation suddenly escalated.

Film-Style Heist With Fake Police

Four unidentified men arrived on two bikes and began shouting at Jagadish and his companions, pretending to be police officers. They questioned them aggressively, asking where they were from and whether they were involved in illegal activities such as ganja smuggling.

In the confusion, the initial scammers panicked and shouted that police had arrived. They snatched the bag containing ₹9.60 lakh from Jagadish, along with the bag of coins, and fled the scene. The impersonators also took mobile phones from Jagadish and his son-in-law, who was recording the incident, before escaping on their bikes.

Police Investigation Underway

Jagadish has filed a complaint at the Anandapura police station in Sagara taluk. A team led by PSI Praveen has launched an investigation and is currently tracking the accused.