A contract employee at a semiconductor firm was unexpectedly asked to resign after requesting a long-pending salary hike. The company cited a 'pay disparity' as the reason, prompting the employee to seek advice on Reddit about securing a fair severance package instead of resigning.

A contract employee’s request for a salary hike took a shocking turn when it resulted in an immediate layoff notice. The employee at a large semiconductor company was taken aback by a resignation demand after months of waiting to negotiate a rise with their management. The rationale given by the corporation was a "pay disparity" between the customer and the parent company. The worker is currently looking for guidance on Reddit on how to decline the resignation and obtain a just severance payout.

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“Went in for a call to discuss my hike, got laid off,” the employee wrote. The person added, “Just got laid off. I had a call with my manager for my hike, that had been pending for a few months now. To my surprise, I was asked to resign and look for opportunities elsewhere.”

The individual continued, “I work on contract with a big Semi conductor company. I was told today , that this(big semiconductor company) pays my parent company less than what they pay me. So thats why they want me to resign.”

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How Did Social Media React?

An individual suggested, “Don't resign. Ask them to email any further communications. Also, read your offer letter and terms to make sure they don't screw you over.” The OP replied, “Yeah, this sounds like a good idea. I'll do this. Thanks.”

Another user remarked: “Contract employees don't have say a in termination and severance pay unless they are laid off from the parent company. That is main reason to have someone on contract. don't need pay for insurance severance and EPF.”

A user commented: “I was looking for a switch, but now I am afraid too. Dude everywhere layoffs are going on.”

Another user recounted their own outcome after a similar situation, stating: “Hahahahah happened to me this month. Now sitting at home, preparing for interviews. Got 6 months basic severance. That's like 3 months' salary.”

The post has added to ongoing discussions about employment practices, particularly for contract workers, as well as the complexities surrounding resignation, termination and compensation.