Archaeologists have discovered a rare Veeragallu, or hero stone, depicting a tiger hunt in Tekkalakote, Ballari district. The inscription commemorates a man who died during a tiger hunt and features an intricate carving of the hero, tiger and hunting dog.

Archaeologists have discovered a rare Veeragallu (hero stone) depicting a tiger hunt in Tekkalakote, in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district. Unearthed near Vaddarakatte in Valmiki Nagar, located in the town's 14th ward, the hero stone offers a fascinating glimpse into the region's tradition of commemorating bravery and sacrifice. The discovery was made during an ongoing effort to document and preserve inscriptions and other historical artefacts in the area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The details of the find were shared by Anil Kumar RV, Assistant Superintendent and Epigraphist with the Mysuru Archaeological Department.

The hero stone was identified during fieldwork carried out under the 'Bharat Shri' project, an initiative aimed at digitising and preserving inscriptions found in Tekkalakote and neighbouring villages. As part of the documentation process, the team recorded the inscription and took an impression of the stone for further study.

Inscription Reveals Hero's Sacrifice

According to the inscription, the hero stone was erected in memory of the son of Anumaya, who lost his life during a tiger hunt. Although the inscription mentions the date as "Angirasa Samvatsara, Vaishakha Ba 8", the remaining details are incomplete, making it difficult to establish the precise historical context of the event.

Despite the missing information, the inscription provides valuable insight into local traditions and the significance attached to acts of courage.

Remarkable Depiction of a Tiger Hunt

Archaeologists have highlighted the artistic quality of the carving as one of the most striking aspects of the discovery.

Anil Kumar said the sculpture vividly portrays the hero confronting a tiger with a sword, capturing a dramatic moment of bravery and determination. Beneath the tiger, the hero's hunting dog is also depicted courageously joining the struggle, adding to the uniqueness of the artwork.

The detailed representation of both the hunter and his loyal companion reflects the exceptional craftsmanship of the sculptor and showcases the artistic traditions of the period.

Team Behind the Discovery

The survey and documentation work was carried out by a team comprising Nagendra and Nishantkumar Gaurav from the Office of the Director of Epigraphy, Mysuru, along with history research scholars Manohara CM and M Honnur.

Archaeologists believe the discovery adds to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Ballari region and could contribute to further research into the area's epigraphic and sculptural traditions.