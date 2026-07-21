A disturbing viral video shows a woman in a saree nonchalantly dangling from a rushing Mumbai local train that reportedly started from Diva station. This incident has ignited a major online debate about passenger safety and the long-standing issue of severe overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

In yet another incident that highlighted several issues about passenger safety on the Mumbai local train, a disturbing video showed a woman in a saree, nonchalantly dangling dangerously outside the door of a rushing train. The video was reportedly filmed by another passenger standing at the close train entrance. Reportedly, the footage originated from Mumbai’s suburban railway network, which is now going rounds on the internet, leaving many anxious about the woman’s safety. The incident apparently took place on a local train that started from Diva railway station in Thane district.

Reportedly, the woman was travelling in the ladies’ coach. As seen in the viral clip, the train even crossed through a bridge, putting the woman’s life at further risk; however, she hardly budged. The video started to elicit responses on the internet as it became viral. While some criticised the government for the "lack of safety" in the Mumbai local, the majority called for action against such passengers. This is not the first time that such an incidence has come forth; the internet has seen several occasions when individuals were spotted travelling in the most disturbing and risky manner.

Another major problem that has caused numerous accidents and even fatalities over the years is the overcrowding on Mumbai local trains and at rail stations. Stampede-like incidents have also frequently resulted from passenger overcrowding at Mumbai's minor stations. In light of this, regular customers on Mumbaikar and local trains have frequently requested an increase in the number of trains and train coaches.

In yet another incident that highlighted several issues about passenger safety on the Mumbai local train, a disturbing video showed a woman in a saree, nonchalantly dangling dangerously outside the door of a rushing train. The event happened on the weekend of July 18, according to PTI. A young man and a group of transgender people allegedly got into a heated dispute.