Bengaluru Traffic Police will implement temporary traffic diversions in the Madiwala area from August 6 on a trial basis. The restrictions, in force daily from 8 am to 10.30 am, aim to ease NH-44 congestion and improve traffic flow during morning peak hours.

In an effort to reduce heavy traffic congestion during the morning peak hours, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions within the Madiwala Traffic Police Station limits from August 6. The trial measure has been introduced to ease the movement of vehicles entering the city via National Highway 44 (NH-44) and improve traffic flow for commuters, public transport and emergency services.

According to the police, the diversions have been necessitated by the increasing inflow of interstate vehicles from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, which has resulted in severe bottlenecks on key roads around Madiwala during the morning peak hours.

Traffic Restriction Timings

The temporary traffic restrictions will be enforced daily from 8 am to 10.30 am as part of the trial initiative.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police said the restrictions are aimed at reducing congestion and ensuring smoother movement of buses, ambulances and other essential vehicles travelling through the busy Madiwala corridor.

Routes Affected

From Sarjapur Road

Vehicles travelling from S P Road (Sarjapur Road) Junction towards Madiwala Police Station Junction will not be permitted to proceed beyond the S P Road Junction during the restriction period.

From 100 Feet Road

Vehicles travelling from 100 Feet Road via Water Tank Junction and Ayyappa Junction towards Madiwala Police Station Junction will be stopped at Ayyappa Junction.

Alternate Route for Motorists

Commuters travelling towards Madiwala Police Station Junction from Sarjapur Road or Ayyappa Junction have been advised to use the following alternate route:

Turn left at S P Road (Sarjapur Road) Junction towards Water Tank Junction

Continue to Krupanidhi Junction

Turn right onto Madiwala Market Road

Proceed towards Madiwala Police Station Junction

Turn left onto Hosur Main Road to continue the journey

Police Appeal to Commuters

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged motorists to cooperate during the trial period by following the revised traffic arrangements and using the designated alternate routes.

Officials said public cooperation would help assess the effectiveness of the diversions and improve traffic management in one of Bengaluru's busiest corridors during the morning peak hours.