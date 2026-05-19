A viral social media post details a heartwarming interaction where a female passenger offered her Rapido driver a cold drink in the sweltering heat. The driver's emotional response, stating that few people think of them, sparked widespread praise online for the passenger's kindness and highlighted the struggles of gig workers.

A heartwarming post detailing an interaction between a female passenger and a Rapido bike-taxi driver has gone viral on social media. At the end of the journey, in the sweltering heat, the passenger presented her driver a cold drink, to which she received a heartfelt thank you. Social media users have responded favourably to the widely shared post, praising the delivery and taxi drivers for persevering through inclement weather to offer crucial services.

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"Rapido wale bhaiya and I were having a little chat on the way and he mentioned how unbearably hot it's been lately. When I got off, I told him to take care of himself, offered him the soft drink I had with me, and asked him to stay hydrated," the user wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The driver grew emotional after receiving the beverage and told the passenger that not many people think about individuals like him. "He got a little emotional and said, “humare baare mein toh kaun hi sochta hai” (no one really thinks about us). I often think about how the smallest gestures of kindness go such a long way," the passenger said, adding: "It just made me realise that the world would be such a better place if we were a little kinder to people more often."

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Social Media Reacts

Social media users praised the passenger for taking care of the driver as the post gained popularity, while others emphasised how society frequently overlooks gig workers who labour in difficult conditions.

One person commented, "I always order 7 diet Cokes and give one chilled can back to the delivery executive," while another wrote, "Humanity isn't dead."

"Being kind to other people has become an underrated trait these days," a third person said. You performed a good job.