A tenant in a large Karnataka housing society was denied access to amenities like the gym and pool after a new rule was introduced. This rule specifically bars residents of smaller flats (1 BHK/1 RK) from using these facilities, despite them paying maintenance charges.

It's typically wonderful to move into a new house, especially if it has additional amenities like a swimming pool or gym. However, after relocating to a major housing society in Karnataka, things did not go as planned for one renter. The tenant claims that the apartment's facilities had a role in their decision. However, they were abruptly informed that a new regulation prevented them from using these amenities after they had settled in.

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The tenant described their experience on Reddit, stating that they live in a 1 RK flat in a large housing society. The flat is around 480 square feet, and while it has access to common areas like a gym and pool, the rent is quite expensive.

There were no rigid guidelines about who might use the facilities when they initially moved in because the organization was still being established. The tenant said their owner had earlier mentioned that some residents had issues with people from smaller flats using these spaces. The owner had even suggested buying lifetime access to the facilities so that tenants could continue using them without any trouble. At the time, the tenant did not expect this to become a real issue.

Later, when the society implemented a new policy, everything changed. The renter claims that residents of 1 BHK or 1 RK flats are no longer permitted to utilise any communal facilities.

“They are not even allowing a one-time payment to buy access to amenities. We have to pay like a guest per day if we want to use the amenities. The worst part is they are taking maintenance from us," the tenant wrote. The person also questioned the fairness of this rule, asking, “How is this allowed? Isn’t it discrimination and against basic rights?"

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How Did Netizens React?

Many individuals responded to the post by giving their opinions and related experiences. Some described how these arrangements often function in housing communities.

A user said, “In certain gated communities, certain amenities like a swimming pool and gym are made part of clubhouse membership and kept separate from regular maintenance payment. They would not be covered by monthly upkeep for either renters or owners. Rather, only owners will be able to become members by paying a separate membership fee. Additionally, owners cannot utilise their membership to provide others access, even if they pay. Therefore, tenants cannot be granted access by the owner using their membership.”

“This is how it is done. At the time of purchase, the smaller units are significantly less expensive. The majority of owners would like to spend less since they believe they won't require any luxuries,” another user wrote.

A few users recommended taking legal action. “It's illegal unless there's some stupid clause in your unit/flats agreement with the builder or some authority, which is probably not the case. Read all the way to the bottom. Bring up your concerns at the registrar's office or the relevant body for societies,” a third user wrote.

Others questioned if the facilities were covered by formal housing regulations and suggested that the renter review the paperwork or, if necessary, register a complaint.