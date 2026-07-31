An Indore family had been waiting for a baby girl for 52 long years. When their wish finally came true, their celebration outside the OT was so emotional that the video, shared by the doctor, has now gone viral on social media.

Indore: For one family in Indore, a wait of 52 long years finally came to an end with the birth of a baby girl. The family was waiting outside the operation theatre, praying and filled with anxiety. But the moment turned into one of tears, hugs, and pure celebration. Dr. Bela Shah Jain, a gynaecologist and obstetrician from Indore, captured this emotional moment and shared it on her Instagram.

In the video, you can see the family members standing outside the operation theatre, praying with folded hands and looking very tense. A few moments later, Dr. Jain walks out with the newborn baby. As soon as they find out it's a girl, the family breaks into applause and cheers.

Many of them are seen wiping away tears of joy. Some get emotional and hug the doctor first, before hugging each other to celebrate the arrival of a daughter in their family. In the post's caption, Dr. Jain wrote, "Sometimes it takes generations for a miracle to happen. This family, which had only welcomed boys for 52 years, has finally been blessed with a girl. This day will be remembered forever."

Watch the viral video here

Video goes viral, here's what people are saying

The video has received a flood of comments from people online. Many said it was wonderful to see a family celebrating a girl's birth with so much enthusiasm. One user commented, "When a family eagerly awaits the birth of a girl just as much as a boy, my heart just fills with joy."

Another person shared a personal story, saying, "I was also the first girl born in my family after four generations, and even today, no other girl has been born after me."

The video left many people feeling emotional. One person wrote, “I don't know why I started crying, but this really touched my heart. I wish for something this beautiful to happen for me too.”