An elderly man from Karnataka gained social media fame for his modest lifestyle despite allegedly owning a stock portfolio worth nearly Rs 100 crore. A viral video shows him detailing his shares in L&T, UltraTech Cement, and Karnataka Bank, sparking a debate on long-term investing and wealth.

An elderly man from Karnataka came into the spotlight after he casually disclosed his stock investments, which led social media users to estimate that he might have a portfolio worth nearly Rs 100 crore. What appeared to have surprised viewers more was his simple and modest lifestyle.

The aged guy was seen conversing with a vlogger outside what looked to be his home in the video that was uploaded on X. He was questioned about his shares by the individual capturing the video. In response, the old man stated that he owned 4,000 shares of Karnataka Bank, around 2,475 shares of UltraTech Cement, and 27,855 shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

When asked about his income from these assets, the old man stated that he receives roughly Rs 6.5 lakh in dividends each year, which is sufficient for him to live a happy life free of financial problems. While the video's validity and claims remain unknown, it has sparked discussions on the value of long-term investing.

Social media users calculated the current market worth of the shares the elderly guy claimed to possess when the old video reappeared online. According to a commonly shared estimate, the portfolio is worth more than Rs 100 crore. According to the user, the L&T shares should be worth around Rs 80 crore, the UltraTech Cements holdings should be worth about Rs 21 crore, and the Karnataka Bank shares should be worth about Rs 1 crore, for a total of Rs 102 crore.

A Look At Viral Post

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Internet Reacts

As soon as the video became viral on social media, people started responding to it. Some questioned the elderly man's decision to live simply, while others didn't think he had such a portfolio.

“There is no virtue in being simple. If you have the money, enjoy the luxury, if you have money but dont want to enjoy it, that is also same – nothing great about it," a user wrote.

Another said, “What’s the point of having 100 crores? Just your next gen is spoiled??"