In an unusual event from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, three biological sisters married the same man, their videographer, in a temple ceremony. The sisters, who are social media content creators, stated they couldn't bear the thought of being separated by marriage. The wedding video went viral, sparking widespread interest and criticism online.

In an unusual wedding that has left the internet speechless, three biological sisters from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha married the same man at a temple. According to the sisters, the idea of being split apart after marriage was too much for them to handle.

On July 17, the sisters, Saroj (20), Savitri (19), and Santosh (18), married their videographer, Vikas, who used to record their movies, at Chamunda Mata Temple. On social media, a video of their wedding ceremony appeared. It swiftly gained popularity and sparked both interest and criticism.

Vikas was seen completing Hindu marital procedures in a video from the wedding ceremony. The three sisters, clothed in sarees and veils, sat in a queue beside the groom. They conducted the rites before Vikas applied vermilion (sindoor) to each of the three sisters and carried seven circumabulations (saat phere). Notably, save for the priest, no family members or acquaintances from either side attended the wedding.

The three ladies, who are social media content producers from Hasanpur's Dhauriya village, said that they had always shared a home and were heartbroken by the idea of being married to different men.

“When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly," Saroj, the eldest of them, told Times of India.

Watch Viral Video

The sisters shared that Vikas had been working as their cameraman for the past six months and frequently portrayed their husband in the videos they created for social media. Meanwhile, Vikas said he accepted the proposal after understanding how deeply attached the sisters were to one another.

Internet Reacts

As their wedding clip surfaced online, it garnered much attention, with some expressing amusement at the incident while others criticised them.

“Boys be like – Idhar ek nahi mil rahi, aur bhai package deal leke ghum raha hai!" one user joked.

“Only for reels en charo k alawa or koi kahan h esme," pointed out another person.

“Aree to krne do na unki marji hai unke nije zindagi me apko kyu intrest ho rha hi etna," an individual mentioned.

They maintained that all four of them were consenting adults and had done nothing wrong.