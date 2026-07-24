A Hyderabad programmer, despite being in India's top 2% income bracket, sparked a debate by stating he can't afford a 2 BHK flat in a gated community. He attributes this discrepancy to a "parallel black economy" that official statistics don't account for, questioning the real cost of living and affordability in India.

A programmer from Hyderabad has rejected statistics that place him in the top 2% of income in the nation, arguing that there is a black money parallel economy where individuals make far more money than he does. After asserting that being among the top 2% incomes in the nation still isn't enough to support what many would consider a decent living, Harsh Vardhan sparked a conversation on income and house affordability.

According to official statistics, Harsh Vardhan is in the top 2% of the nation, according to a post he made on the social media site X on July 22. However, anecdotal evidence contradicts this data; the techie stated that, despite his alleged high income, he cannot afford to buy a two-bedroom flat in a Hyderabad gated community.

In fact, his income doesn’t even stretch far enough to afford long duration stays in premium hotels.

“I am among the top 2% earners in India. Yet, I cannot afford to > buy 2 BHK in HYD gated community > stay in premium hotels for long duration,” wrote the tech professional, who has earlier spoken about his love for travelling to Vietnam.

The software expert contended that because official income statistics does not take into consideration India's "parallel black economy"—wealth and income that is not disclosed to tax authorities—it presents an incomplete picture.

According to the government's 2012 White Paper on Black Money, black money often refers to income obtained either lawfully or criminally but hidden to avoid paying taxes. He used the cost of a two-bedroom flat in his community, which is 2 crore, to demonstrate his argument. He questioned if it would be possible to purchase an apartment at that cost and yet make a decent living.

“You can do the math. How many years of taxed income is that,” he asked.

A Look At Viral Post

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The post sparked a debate on India’s taxation laws and cost of living.