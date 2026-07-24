The Karnataka Health Department has issued new guidelines regulating pigeon feeding in Bengaluru, banning it in public places that pose health risks. The move aims to curb respiratory diseases linked to pigeon droppings and feathers while promoting cleaner public spaces.

In a significant step to safeguard public health, the Karnataka Health Department has issued fresh guidelines to regulate the feeding of pigeons in Bengaluru. The move comes amid growing concerns over the rising pigeon population in the city and the health risks associated with pigeon droppings and feathers. Authorities have prohibited the feeding of pigeons in public places where it could pose a health risk or cause inconvenience to the public.

The new regulations aim to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses linked to pigeon droppings and feathers while ensuring that feeding is carried out in a controlled and hygienic manner. The Greater Bengaluru Authority and local bodies have been directed to strictly enforce the guidelines across the city.

Pigeon Droppings and Feathers Pose Health Risks

According to the Health Department, fine particles released from pigeon droppings and feathers can contribute to serious respiratory conditions, including pneumonia, allergies and other lung-related illnesses.

Children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions are considered particularly vulnerable. The department said the growing pigeon population, driven by uncontrolled feeding, has increased these health risks, prompting the need for stricter regulations.

New Guidelines for Feeding Pigeons in Bengaluru

The Health Department has issued the following guidelines to regulate pigeon feeding across the city:

Feeding Allowed Only at Designated Locations

The unrestricted feeding of pigeons is prohibited on roads, footpaths, parks and private premises where it may create a public nuisance or pose a health risk. Feeding will be permitted only at designated locations identified by local authorities.

Fixed Timings for Feeding

Pigeons may be fed only between 7 am and 9 am at designated feeding locations.

Responsibility Assigned to Recognised NGOs

Only recognised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or charitable organisations will be permitted to manage pigeon feeding. These organisations will also be responsible for maintaining cleanliness at the designated sites and addressing public complaints.

Advisory for Apartment Residents and Homeowners

Residents and apartment associations have been advised not to feed pigeons in large quantities on terraces, balconies or around residential buildings, as this encourages overcrowding and increases health risks.

Ban Near Airports

The establishment of pigeon feeding stations near airports has been completely prohibited to prevent bird activity from affecting flight safety and airport operations.

Public Awareness Campaigns Planned

To ensure the effective implementation of the guidelines, local bodies have been instructed to conduct public awareness campaigns through banners, information boards and digital platforms. The campaigns will educate residents about the health risks associated with uncontrolled pigeon feeding and encourage compliance with the new regulations.

Aim Is to Protect Public Health

The Health Department said the guidelines are intended to strike a balance between animal welfare and public health. By regulating pigeon feeding instead of allowing it indiscriminately, the authorities aim to reduce respiratory health risks, maintain cleaner public spaces and improve overall urban hygiene across Bengaluru.