A man named Ankit Pandey shared a heartwarming story on X after losing his driver's license. He was surprised to receive it via courier from a stranger who found it and sent it back without asking for anything in return. The post went viral, with netizens praising the woman's honesty and restoring faith in humanity.

A straightforward act of compassion from a total stranger has restored people's faith in mankind at a time when tales of fraud and dishonesty frequently rule social media. A guy who thought he had lost his driver's license forever was pleasantly surprised when it showed up at his door unexpectedly, packaged and delivered by a stranger.

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Ankit Pandey posted about the experience on X, describing how he looked everywhere for his lost driver's license until coming to the conclusion that it was permanently lost. “A few days ago, I lost my driving licence. I searched everywhere and finally accepted it was gone forever," he wrote in his post. “Then yesterday, a courier arrived at my home. I opened it…It was my driving licence."

He said that an unidentified woman had discovered the licence, packaged it safely and returned it back to his address without requesting payment. Her name and email address were the only details she supplied in the packet. Ankit claimed he wanted to offer her a token of gratitude for her kind deed, but he didn't have her phone number or UPI ID.

“I sent her a small Flipkart gift card as a thank-you," he revealed. Her response, he said, made the experience even more memorable. “A few minutes later, she emailed me a screenshot and asked, ‘What’s this?’ After I explained everything, she understood it was just a small gesture of gratitude," he wrote.

He added, “She didn’t know me. She owed me nothing. Yet she still chose to do the right thing. People like her make the world a little better."

A Look At Viral Post

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How Did Netizens React?

Many people praised the woman's generosity and honesty in the message, which received a lot of internet attention.

"That's soooo great there are some people who are kinder," said one person.

"OMG, really? There are angels among us. Prayers for great days for her," another individual replied.

Someone else remarked, “A very good gesture from both of you. We still have good people around us."