A viral video shows a woman in flood-hit Assam, who herself is a victim, offering homemade juice to rescue workers. Despite losing nearly everything, her selfless gesture of gratitude towards the volunteers has touched many online, highlighting humanity amidst the disaster.

In the middle of Assam's flood relief operations, one small gesture has left the internet emotional. Despite having apparently lost nearly everything herself, a video of a lady giving homemade juice to rescue workers who had been working nonstop in her community has gone viral.

Before wading through waist-deep floodwater and giving each volunteer a glass of juice, the woman is seen in the endearing video, which has gone viral on social media. Visibly moved, the volunteers take a moment to receive the beverages, smiling and thanking each other before getting back to work providing relief.

The backstory adds to the moment's poignancy. The woman herself is a flood survivor who lost nearly everything in the calamity, according to the post that goes with the video.

However, rather of dwelling on her personal struggles, she made the decision to thank those who have been working nonstop to rescue stranded individuals and provide food, drinking water, and other necessities around the flood-ravaged area.

Watch Viral Video

Many social media users have described the film, which has gone viral, as a reminder that humanity frequently shines best at difficult times. Others commended the woman for her altruism, stating that her act demonstrated the fortitude and kindness of those who persevere in the face of unfathomable tragedy.

Five districts in Assam were still affected by flooding on Saturday; 1,92,799 people were still affected, and two more people died, bringing the total number of fatalities this year to 82, according to authorities.

Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Charaideo were the areas most severely impacted, although generally conditions improved from Thursday, when over two lakh people in eight districts were impacted.