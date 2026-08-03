Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced major road closures, diversions and parking restrictions ahead of the Karnataka Cabinet swearing-in ceremony. Check affected routes, alternative roads, parking arrangements and traffic timings.
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted Karnataka Cabinet ministers will be held at 4 pm on Monday at the Glass House in Lokbhavan. In view of the high-profile event, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions, road closures and diversions across the Central Business District (CBD) to facilitate the smooth movement of VIP convoys and maintain security. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use the designated alternative routes and avoid the affected areas during the restriction period.
Entry Restricted to Invitees
The swearing-in ceremony at Lokbhavan is open only to guests with official invitations and will not be accessible to the general public.
With a large number of VIPs and dignitaries expected to attend, heavy traffic congestion is anticipated on Race Course Road and in the surrounding areas. Traffic restrictions for the general public will remain in force from 2 pm to 8 pm.
As an additional safety measure, the movement of heavy vehicles within Bengaluru city limits will be prohibited from 2 pm to 10 pm.
Road Closures and Alternative Routes
The following roads will remain closed to all vehicles except those carrying official passes.
Cubbon Road
- Closed: From B.R.V. Junction to C.T.O. Junction and from C.T.O. Circle to Lokbhavan.
- Alternative Route: Vehicles at B.R.V. Junction may turn right towards Shivajinagar or left towards Anil Kumble Junction.
Balekundri Junction
- Closed: Route towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road.
- Alternative Route: Vehicles from Queen's Road and Shivajinagar should take Cunningham Road via Balekundri Junction.
Queen's Junction
- Closed: Route towards C.T.O. Circle and Lokbhavan, including St Mark's Road.
- Alternative Route: Motorists should proceed via Anil Kumble Junction and B.R.V. Junction.
Alternative Routes for Major Corridors
Halasuru/Old Airport Road to Kempegowda International Airport or Basaveshwara Circle
Motorists are advised to turn right at B.R.V. Junction, proceed via Shivajinagar Bus Stand and Balekundri Junction, and continue along Cunningham Road and Vasanthnagar towards Hebbal Road.
Halasuru/Old Madras Road to Hebbal
Commuters are advised to travel via Ulsoor Lake, Tin Factory Junction and the Outer Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city centre.
Ashirvadam Circle and M.G. Road to Hebbal
Motorists should travel via B.R.V. Junction, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Balekundri Junction, Cunningham Road and Vasanthnagar before proceeding towards Hebbal.
No Parking Zones
Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads from Monday afternoon until the restrictions are lifted:
- Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road (Balekundri Circle to K.R. Circle)
- Lokbhavan Road (B.R.V. Circle to Lokbhavan Junction)
- L.H. Road (Lokbhavan Junction to Chalukya Circle)
- Queen's Road (Balekundri Junction to Queen's Circle)
- Palace Road (Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthnagar Underpass)
- Devaraj Urs Road, including the road inside the M.S. Building
- Park House Road
- All internal roads within Cubbon Park
- Miller's Road
- Infantry Road
- Ali Asker Road
- K.G. Road
- Old Post Office Road
- Nrupathunga Road
- Kasturba Road
- Mallya Hospital Road
- R.R.M.R. Road
- Cubbon Road
- T. Chowdiah Road
- Ramana Maharshi Road
Parking Arrangements
For Vehicles with Official Passes
- Cement parking area within the Vidhana Soudha premises
- Designated parking areas around Vikas Soudha
- L.H. parking area behind Raj Bhavan
- Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium campus
For Vehicles Without Official Passes
- Kondajji Bhavan premises
- Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility above Shivajinagar Bus Stand
- Kanteerava Stadium premises
- UB City parking facility
- Government Arts College campus
- BBMP Corporation Office premises
- Palace Grounds (Gates 2, 3 and 4)
Police Appeal to Commuters
The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow the notified diversions and use the suggested alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.
Motorists have also been advised to avoid travelling through the Central Business District during the restriction period unless their journey is essential.