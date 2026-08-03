Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced major road closures, diversions and parking restrictions ahead of the Karnataka Cabinet swearing-in ceremony. Check affected routes, alternative roads, parking arrangements and traffic timings.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted Karnataka Cabinet ministers will be held at 4 pm on Monday at the Glass House in Lokbhavan. In view of the high-profile event, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions, road closures and diversions across the Central Business District (CBD) to facilitate the smooth movement of VIP convoys and maintain security. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use the designated alternative routes and avoid the affected areas during the restriction period.

Entry Restricted to Invitees

The swearing-in ceremony at Lokbhavan is open only to guests with official invitations and will not be accessible to the general public.

With a large number of VIPs and dignitaries expected to attend, heavy traffic congestion is anticipated on Race Course Road and in the surrounding areas. Traffic restrictions for the general public will remain in force from 2 pm to 8 pm.

As an additional safety measure, the movement of heavy vehicles within Bengaluru city limits will be prohibited from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Road Closures and Alternative Routes

The following roads will remain closed to all vehicles except those carrying official passes.

Cubbon Road

Closed: From B.R.V. Junction to C.T.O. Junction and from C.T.O. Circle to Lokbhavan.

From B.R.V. Junction to C.T.O. Junction and from C.T.O. Circle to Lokbhavan. Alternative Route: Vehicles at B.R.V. Junction may turn right towards Shivajinagar or left towards Anil Kumble Junction.

Balekundri Junction

Closed: Route towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road.

Route towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road. Alternative Route: Vehicles from Queen's Road and Shivajinagar should take Cunningham Road via Balekundri Junction.

Queen's Junction

Closed: Route towards C.T.O. Circle and Lokbhavan, including St Mark's Road.

Route towards C.T.O. Circle and Lokbhavan, including St Mark's Road. Alternative Route: Motorists should proceed via Anil Kumble Junction and B.R.V. Junction.

Alternative Routes for Major Corridors

Halasuru/Old Airport Road to Kempegowda International Airport or Basaveshwara Circle

Motorists are advised to turn right at B.R.V. Junction, proceed via Shivajinagar Bus Stand and Balekundri Junction, and continue along Cunningham Road and Vasanthnagar towards Hebbal Road.

Halasuru/Old Madras Road to Hebbal

Commuters are advised to travel via Ulsoor Lake, Tin Factory Junction and the Outer Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city centre.

Ashirvadam Circle and M.G. Road to Hebbal

Motorists should travel via B.R.V. Junction, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Balekundri Junction, Cunningham Road and Vasanthnagar before proceeding towards Hebbal.

No Parking Zones

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads from Monday afternoon until the restrictions are lifted:

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road (Balekundri Circle to K.R. Circle)

Lokbhavan Road (B.R.V. Circle to Lokbhavan Junction)

L.H. Road (Lokbhavan Junction to Chalukya Circle)

Queen's Road (Balekundri Junction to Queen's Circle)

Palace Road (Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthnagar Underpass)

Devaraj Urs Road, including the road inside the M.S. Building

Park House Road

All internal roads within Cubbon Park

Miller's Road

Infantry Road

Ali Asker Road

K.G. Road

Old Post Office Road

Nrupathunga Road

Kasturba Road

Mallya Hospital Road

R.R.M.R. Road

Cubbon Road

T. Chowdiah Road

Ramana Maharshi Road

Parking Arrangements

For Vehicles with Official Passes

Cement parking area within the Vidhana Soudha premises

Designated parking areas around Vikas Soudha

L.H. parking area behind Raj Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium campus

For Vehicles Without Official Passes

Kondajji Bhavan premises

Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility above Shivajinagar Bus Stand

Kanteerava Stadium premises

UB City parking facility

Government Arts College campus

BBMP Corporation Office premises

Palace Grounds (Gates 2, 3 and 4)

Police Appeal to Commuters

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow the notified diversions and use the suggested alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid travelling through the Central Business District during the restriction period unless their journey is essential.