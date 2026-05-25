A man was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly filming a pregnant woman inside a private hospital toilet on Sarjapur Main Road. Police also found several videos and photos of other women on his mobile phone, triggering outrage over patient safety.

A shocking incident at a reputed private hospital in Bengaluru has once again raised serious concerns over the safety and privacy of patients in corporate healthcare institutions. The disturbing case has sparked outrage across the city and renewed public debate over whether private hospitals are doing enough to protect patients, especially women, within their premises. Over the past few weeks, several complaints involving negligence, theft and security lapses have emerged from private hospitals in Bengaluru, damaging public trust in institutions that are expected to provide safe and secure healthcare services.

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In one recent incident, a patient’s gold jewellery was allegedly stolen from a hospital. In another case, a luxury Rado watch worth nearly Rs 1.8 lakh reportedly went missing. Now, in an even more disturbing development, a man has been arrested for allegedly secretly recording a pregnant woman inside a hospital toilet.

Disturbing Incident At Sarjapur Main Road Hospital

The incident took place at a reputed hospital on Sarjapur Main Road in Bengaluru. According to reports, the pregnant woman had visited the hospital for a routine check-up on May 21.

While she was inside the hospital restroom, a man allegedly hid nearby and secretly recorded her using his mobile phone through a gap in the window.

The woman immediately realised what was happening and raised an alarm after stepping out of the toilet. She confronted the hospital management, following which the staff managed to detain the accused.

Shocking Discovery On Accused’s Mobile Phone

When hospital staff checked the accused’s mobile phone, they reportedly found a password-protected folder containing several secretly recorded photos and videos of women who had previously visited the hospital.

Apart from the pregnant woman’s images, multiple other videos and photographs of women were allegedly stored on the device, leaving both the hospital authorities and the victim deeply shocked.

The woman is said to be suffering from severe mental distress following the incident.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Krishna Paragi. Preliminary investigations suggest that he had allegedly been carrying out such acts within the hospital premises for some time.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among the public, with many questioning the hospital’s security arrangements and monitoring systems.

Complaint Filed At Varthur Police Station

Following the incident, the victim approached the Varthur Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Police have registered a case against both the accused and the hospital management over alleged security failures and negligence in ensuring the safety of patients and women visitors.

Taking the matter seriously, Varthur police arrested Krishna Paragi and seized his mobile phone for further investigation.

Police are now examining the device to determine how many women were secretly recorded and whether any of the videos or photographs were shared online or circulated elsewhere.

The incident has caused massive outrage across Bengaluru and intensified calls for stricter security measures and greater accountability in private hospitals.