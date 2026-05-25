A gynecologist in Uttar Pradesh shared a viral video of a 22-year-old patient who is pregnant with her sixth child. Despite having five children, the couple desires another son, prompting the doctor to warn them about the severe health risks of multiple pregnancies at a young age.

A video shared by a gynecologist in Uttar Pradesh has sparked widespread concern online after revealing the case of a 22-year-old woman who is pregnant with her sixth child. The doctor claims that the woman and her husband were married when they were 15 years old, and they currently have five children: one son and four girls. In spite of this, the Rajasthani couple allegedly made the decision to keep having kids in the hopes of having another boy. Dr. Pragya Tomar of Spandan Hospital revealed the story, stating that the patient and her husband gave their permission for the video to be posted.

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The mother allegedly said to the doctor, "I keep having girls… we have one boy, we need another boy." Her husband went on to say that one boy was "not enough" to sustain the family and carry on the family line, comments that swiftly sparked internet discussion on gender stereotyping and ingrained son preference.

The couple was cautioned by the doctor about the serious health risks associated with several pregnancies at such a young age. She said that the lady had previously complained of bodily aches, dizziness, and dyspnea—symptoms frequently linked to physical weariness, anaemia, and nutritional deficits brought on by closely spaced pregnancies.

"You're risking your life with so many pregnancies," the doctor told the patient, warning that repeated childbirth without proper recovery time could seriously endanger both the mother and unborn child.

Watch Viral Video

Soon after the video went viral on social media, many people expressed worry for the woman's health and denounced the pressure society places on women to have male children. Many users also brought up more general problems including early marriage, a lack of knowledge about contraception, a lack of access to family planning education, and the uneven importance that certain societies place on boys and daughters.

Medical professionals have long cautioned that having several pregnancies quickly after one another can greatly raise the risk of anaemia, malnourishment, chronic exhaustion, pregnancy difficulties, and maternal health emergency, particularly in very young moms.

Social Media Reacts

One user wrote, "She became a mother before becoming an adult." Another said, "Look at the husband's face and condition and he says to his wife that she doesn't wanna continue his lineage, why do you even want to continue it when you yourself are unable to afford food, shelter and clothing and many more things for the family."

A third stated, "She's really 22???? Damn this is so cruel," while a fourth added, "A child raising children."

Son preference, or the desire for a particular kid gender, is a complicated societal issue impacted by ingrained cultural, historic, and economic variables.