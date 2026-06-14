A software engineer in Bengaluru's Whitefield was allegedly cheated of gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh after fraudsters convinced her to take part in a fake pooja. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

A software engineer in Bengaluru's Whitefield has allegedly been cheated of gold jewellery worth around ₹7 lakh after being lured into a fake pooja conducted under the pretext of protecting her brother from danger. The accused allegedly convinced the woman that her brother's life was at risk and persuaded her to hand over her jewellery as part of a religious ritual. Police have registered a case against two individuals, including a woman, and launched an investigation into the incident.

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The complaint was filed by Moin Pasha, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield. Based on her statement, police have registered an FIR against Naveeda Sultana and Parvez and have launched efforts to trace the accused.

How the Alleged Scam Began?

According to the complaint, Moin Pasha works as a software engineer at a private company. She told police that on May 23, a friend requested her assistance for a woman named Naveeda Sultana, who was reportedly unwell and needed to be admitted to a private hospital.

Moin helped Naveeda during the medical emergency. During their interaction, Naveeda allegedly saw Moin's brother and claimed that he was facing a serious threat to his life.

She reportedly warned Moin, saying, "If you don't get a pooja done, he will die within 10 days."

Gold Jewellery Handed Over During Pooja

Alarmed by the prediction, Moin agreed to conduct the pooja. She arranged all the necessary items and invited the accused to her residence on May 25.

According to the complaint, the ritual began around 1 am and continued until the early hours of the morning. During the ceremony, the accused allegedly instructed Moin to bring all the gold jewellery kept in the house, which weighed approximately 35 grams.

The jewellery was then wrapped in a cloth, placed inside an iron box and Moin was told not to open it for 90 days. Trusting the accused, she kept the box in her room after the pooja concluded.

Suspicion Grew After Loan Request

A few days later, Naveeda allegedly contacted Moin and asked for a loan of ₹60,000. When Moin refused the request, Naveeda reportedly became upset.

The incident raised suspicions, prompting Moin to inspect the iron box. When she opened it, she allegedly discovered that the gold jewellery was missing from the cloth bundle.

In her complaint, Moin stated, "When I asked her to return jewellery, she kept making excuses and has not given it back till today."

Police Launch Investigation

Police officials said a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway. Efforts are currently being made to trace and apprehend the suspects.

The incident has once again highlighted how fraudsters allegedly exploit fear, superstition and trust to target unsuspecting victims under the guise of religious rituals.