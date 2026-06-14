A Bengaluru resident has alleged his car was vandalised near BTM Layout after parking overnight in a residential area. The vehicle was reportedly scratched and defaced with “No Parking” markings. The owner has filed a complaint with Madiwala police.

A Bengaluru resident has alleged that his car was vandalised in a residential area near BTM Layout after he parked it overnight on a street that had no visible “No Parking” signage. The incident, which has now sparked discussion on social media, involves claims that the vehicle was deliberately scratched and defaced by residents of the building where it was parked. The matter has also been reported to the Madiwala police station.

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The car owner, identified on Instagram as Joshua, shared details of the incident along with visuals showing extensive damage to his vehicle. The case has raised questions about civic behaviour, parking norms and the use of self-help measures instead of official complaint channels.

Incident Near BTM Layout

According to the complainant, he parked his car around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night in a residential lane near BTM Layout. He stated that several other vehicles were also parked in the same area, and there were no visible “No Parking” boards or restrictions displayed at the location.

When he returned the following morning around 9 am, he found his car extensively damaged.

Alleged Vandalism Of Vehicle

The complainant alleged that the building owner, a couple, had scratched the car using stones and sharp objects. He further claimed that the words “NO PARKING” had been carved onto the bonnet, while multiple scratches were visible across the doors, bonnet and side panels.

The damage reportedly included circular and criss-cross scratch marks across the vehicle’s body, suggesting intentional vandalism.

Clarification On Parking Situation

In a follow-up comment on social media, Joshua clarified that this was not a regular parking spot for him. He explained that he had parked there temporarily to meet a friend and that this was the first and only time he had left his vehicle on that street.

He also stated that the car was not parked in front of any gate or entrance and was not blocking access or causing inconvenience to residents.

He added that even if there were concerns regarding parking, they should have been addressed through official channels such as BBMP or the police rather than through damage to private property.

Police Complaint Filed

The car owner has reportedly filed a complaint at Madiwala police station. Authorities are expected to investigate the allegations of vandalism and identify those responsible for the damage.

Social Media Reaction

The incident has triggered debate online, with users divided over parking etiquette and the reaction of the residents.

One user commented: "What absolutely disgusting behaviour. A civil suit is the way to go. They will settle."

Second user commented: "I dont know why people make a such a big issue of parking. Everybody will visit one of our relative / friends houses. Every where we will face the parking issue. Its common understanding that we have to give spaces to others. If permanent parking means its different issue. But we have to get adjusted to temporary parking problems."

Third user commented: "I dont know why people make a such a big issue of parking. Everybody will visit one of our relative / friends houses. Every where we will face the parking issue. Its common understanding that we have to give spaces to others. If permanent parking means its different issue. But we have to get adjusted to temporary parking problems."

Debate Over Civic Sense And Parking Rules

The incident has once again highlighted growing tensions over parking in Bengaluru’s residential areas. While some argue that residents must follow parking discipline, others believe that temporary parking in shared spaces is part of urban life and should be handled with mutual understanding rather than confrontation.

Police inquiry into the incident is currently awaited.