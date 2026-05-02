A bride in Madhya Pradesh shocked guests during her wedding by jumping off the stage during the varmala ceremony. She then ran to her lover, who was present at the venue, and placed the garland on him instead of the groom, leading to the wedding's cancellation and clashes between the families.

A shocking moment from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh has grabbed attention online. During the garland exchange ceremony, a bride allegedly selected her beau and fled the stage. The bride abruptly leaves the stage as guests look on in shock in a wedding video that is now doing the rounds on X. Online responses to the video have been intense, with many talking about family pressure, planned weddings, and the emotional toll the event has on all those involved.

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The incident happened in Umreth village in the Chhindwara district on the evening of April 27–28, according to Dainik Bhaskar English. The wedding preparations were in progress, and the groom had come from Parasia with his wedding procession.

Fireworks were allegedly used to welcome the baraat, and as the couple was getting ready for the varmala ceremony, people had gathered around the location. When the bride came with a garland, the groom was already on the stage.

The bride is seen in the widely shared video surveying her surroundings for a little while before abruptly leaping from the platform and fleeing. The media report claims that she walked directly to her partner, who was at the wedding location, gave him a hug, and put the garland around his neck.

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According to accounts, people in the vicinity looked shocked as the unexpected incident played out in front of the visitors and both families.

Clashes Between Families

Soon after the event, the lover was apprehended by the bride's relatives. He was allegedly assaulted and ejected from the wedding location. A fight broke out between the relatives of the bride and groom as things became uncomfortable. The groom apparently decided not to proceed with the wedding after the event and took the baraat back home.

According to further reports, the bride's family was already aware that she and her boyfriend had been dating for about two years. However, it is said that she consented to the marriage because of pressure from her family.

The groom’s family later reportedly to the police, mentioning emotional distress and financial losses linked to the cancelled wedding. Reports also stated that jewellery, a ring and a mobile phone given during the wedding process were taken back. Police are currently looking into the matter.