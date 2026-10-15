A Bengaluru retail employee's Dussehra plans are in jeopardy after his manager placed him on a performance improvement plan (PIP) and denied his leave. Seeking advice on Reddit, the stressed employee received overwhelming support from netizens urging him to visit his family and start looking for a new job.

An employee who had booked tickets to celebrate Dussehra with his family in his hometown is now unsure whether he will be able to make the trip after his manager placed him on a performance improvement plan (PIP) and denied his leave request. The employee, who works for a retail firm in Bengaluru, joined the organization four months ago and purchased tickets for the festival that would cost Rs 5,000. His plans were altered by a performance assessment, which caused him to worry about both his work and his eagerly anticipated family visit.

In a post on Reddit's r/developersIndia community titled “Planned for Dussehra holidays in my hometown with my family. Today my manager put me under PIP,” the employee explained how his manager informed him that his performance was below expectations and subsequently refused his request for two days off.

“Today, we had my performance review, and he put me on a PIP, saying I wasn't delivering the expected output or performance. Later, I asked him for two days of leave to spend time with my family for the occasion. But he rejected my request, saying that since I'm on a PIP, he can't grant me any leave,” he said.

Additionally, the employee stated that he had not received a formal confirmation of the PIP. Even though he wasn't on a performance improvement plan, his management had previously refused him leave.

Viral Reddit Post

“What should I do now? I'm really confused and stressed,” he said, adding that he had not visited his hometown in a long time and that his parents were eagerly waiting for him to arrive.

Internet Reacts

Several people urged the employee to prioritise his family vacation while getting ready for the potential of a career shift in the post's comments section.

“Just go home. He's not your school principal, and you don't need permission,” one user commented.

"Go home, enjoy the festival, and start looking for another job," said another, advising the worker to take advantage of the holiday to spend time with his family while starting a job hunt. The latest layoff tactic is a PIP.

Others advised him to think about his choices before quitting, advising him to start looking for another position if he thought he wouldn't be able to fulfilll the PIP criteria.

Another user was more blunt in their assessment of the situation, saying, “Start looking for your next job. Your manager has already made up his mind.”