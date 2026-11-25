Mangaluru Police have allowed shops and commercial establishments to stay open until 11.45 p.m., giving the coastal city’s nightlife and economy a boost. The order sets closure hours from 11.45 pm to 5.30 am, with essential services exempt.

Mangaluru, the coastal city of Karnataka, is set to experience a boost in its night time economy, with the city police permitting commercial establishments to remain open until 11.45 pm. The decision marks a significant change for a city where business activities would traditionally wind down by around 10 pm. The extended operating hours are expected to benefit traders, hoteliers, students and residents by encouraging greater economic activity and making the city more vibrant after sunset. The order was issued by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Karnataka Police Act.

Mangaluru Nightlife Gets A Boost After D.K. Shivakumar’s Remarks

The decision comes after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, during a recent visit to Mangaluru, remarked that the city turns into a “dead city” after 8 pm. His observation, made while discussing tourism and economic development in the coastal region, sparked considerable debate about the need to make Mangaluru more active during the evening and nighttime hours.

Following the discussion, the Mangaluru City Police issued an order extending the permitted operating hours for commercial establishments. The move is expected to allow businesses to serve customers for longer and support the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Shops And Commercial Establishments Allowed To Stay Open Till 11.45 PM

According to the Police Commissioner’s order, commercial establishments in Mangaluru, including shops, hotels, tea stalls and paan shops, have been permitted to operate until 11.45 pm.

The extension is expected to provide greater flexibility to businesses and offer residents and visitors more opportunities to shop, dine and access commercial services during the evening.

However, bars and wine shops continue to be governed by the applicable Excise Department regulations. Restaurants and other establishments covered by separate rules must operate in accordance with the relevant permissions and regulations.

Commercial Activities Must Stop After 11.45 PM

The Police Commissioner has directed that commercial activities covered by the order must cease between 11.45 pm and 5.30 am.

All establishments covered by the directive are required to comply with the prescribed closing time. The restriction is intended to regulate nighttime business activities while allowing commercial establishments to remain open for longer during the evening.

Essential Services Exempt From The Restrictions

Hospitals, pharmacies and other essential services have been exempted from the nighttime closure restrictions.

These services will continue to operate as required, ensuring that residents can access essential medical assistance and other necessary services during late-night hours.

Traders And Residents Welcome The Decision

The extension of business hours has been welcomed by traders, hoteliers, students and members of the public in Mangaluru. The move is expected to support local businesses, improve convenience for customers and contribute to the city’s nighttime economy.

With commercial establishments permitted to remain open until 11.45 pm, Mangaluru is expected to become more active during the evening hours. The decision is seen as a step towards strengthening tourism, encouraging business activity and giving the coastal city a more vibrant nighttime environment.