A woman in Guwahati's Kahilipara area was dragged nearly 50 metres along a road by two men on a scooter attempting to snatch her bag. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV on October 5, has raised serious concerns regarding pedestrian safety and street crime in the city.

A woman was dragged nearly 50 metres along a road in Guwahati's Kahilipara area after two men on a scooter allegedly attempted to snatch her bag, with the disturbing incident captured on CCTV footage.

The woman was strolling along the road when the incident happened on October 5. The two men reportedly tried to take her bag as they approached her on a scooter, according to the video. But the scooter kept going, pulling the woman along the road while she clung to her possessions. The woman was left in danger of suffering severe injuries during the battle, and the males ultimately departed the area.

The danger the woman experienced during the snatching attempt is highlighted by the CCTV footage, which shows her frantically clinging to her bag as she is dragged along the road.

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The incident has sparked worries about Guwahati's street crime and women's safety, especially the dangers that individuals face when snatchers target them in public areas.

The incident's facts were unclear at first, including if a police report had been made and whether the accused had been recognised.