A 77-year-old retired Postal Department official from Belthangady, Abubacker, has climbed 1,800 steps of Gadaikallu in just 1 hour and 20 minutes. Fondly known as Nidigal Kaka, his feat has earned widespread admiration.

Age is often considered a limitation when it comes to physical endurance. However, a 77-year-old retired Postal Department official from Belthangady taluk has proved that determination and perseverance can help overcome even the toughest challenges. Aboobacker, fondly known as ‘Nidigal Kaka’ among local residents, has earned widespread admiration after successfully climbing the 1,800 steps of Narasimha Gada, popularly known as Gadaikallu, in just 1 hour and 20 minutes. His remarkable achievement has inspired locals and tourists alike, demonstrating that age need not stand in the way of pursuing personal goals and accomplishing extraordinary feats.

Scales Gadaikallu In 1 Hour And 20 Minutes

Aboobacker began his ascent of Gadaikallu on Sunday morning at around 9 am. The hill, which stands approximately 1,700 feet above sea level, is a popular tourist destination in the region and is known for its long flight of steps leading to the summit.

Despite being 77 years old, Aboobacker steadily made his way up the 1,800 steps and reached the summit at exactly 10.20 am. Completing the challenging climb in just 80 minutes, he drew the attention of visitors present at the site.

Locals and tourists from neighbouring areas expressed surprise and admiration at his achievement. His determination and physical endurance stood out, making the climb a memorable experience for those who witnessed it.

Belthangady Resident Fondly Known As ‘Nidigal Kaka’

Aboobacker is the son of the late Shekhabba Beary and Bee Fathima. He resides in Nidigal, situated in Ujire village of Belthangady taluk, where he is affectionately known as ‘Nidigal Kaka’.

A familiar face among local residents, Aboobacker has earned their respect for his dedication and active spirit. His recent climb at Gadaikallu has further strengthened the admiration people have for him.

Retired Postal Department Official

Aboobacker cleared the recruitment examination for the Postal Department and secured a position there. During his career, he served in various capacities before eventually retiring from service.

Now, at the age of 77, he has demonstrated that retirement and advancing years do not necessarily mean giving up physical challenges or personal aspirations.

Age Is No Barrier To Achievement

Aboobacker’s successful climb of Gadaikallu serves as an inspiring reminder that determination and confidence can help people overcome challenges at any stage of life. His achievement has earned admiration from visitors and residents, proving that age alone does not define a person’s abilities.

His remarkable ascent of Narasimha Gada has become a talking point in Belthangady. The 77-year-old’s feat highlights the importance of staying active, embracing challenges and maintaining a positive outlook towards life.