Once known as the Land of a Thousand Lakes, Bengaluru has lost many of its historic water bodies to urban development. Explore how the city’s lakes disappeared and what stands in their place today.

Once known as the ‘Land of a Thousand Lakes’, Bengaluru was historically celebrated for its extensive network of lakes and water bodies that sustained agriculture, supported communities and helped maintain the city’s pleasant environment. Today, however, the Garden City faces growing concerns over water scarcity, rapid urbanisation and the loss of its natural landscapes. The irony is striking: many of the lakes that once nurtured Bengaluru’s growth have disappeared beneath roads, buildings, stadiums and commercial complexes.

From the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, several prominent landmarks stand on the sites of former lakes, reflecting the dramatic transformation of the city’s landscape over the centuries.

Why Were Lakes Essential To Bengaluru?

Bengaluru’s lakes were not created merely to enhance the city’s appearance. They served as essential sources of water for agriculture, horticulture and domestic use.

Situated at an elevation of approximately 900 metres above sea level, Bengaluru does not have a major river flowing through the city. Historically, its water needs were met largely through rainwater harvesting and a network of lakes, tanks and interconnected drainage channels.

These water bodies helped store rainwater, recharge groundwater and support farming communities. They also contributed to the city’s ecological balance and helped maintain its green surroundings.

Bengaluru was associated with the term ‘Kalyananagara’, referring to a city of kalyanis, or traditional water tanks. The lakes formed an important part of the city’s identity and its traditional system of water management.

A Rich History Of Bengaluru’s Lakes

The history of Bengaluru’s lakes dates back several centuries. Some water bodies, including Bellandur Lake, are believed to have originated during the reign of the Western Ganga dynasty. Later rulers continued to develop and maintain the region’s water management systems.

The Cholas, Hoysalas and rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire contributed to the tradition of constructing and maintaining lakes and tanks.

In the 16th century, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who founded modern Bengaluru, further strengthened the city’s network of water bodies. Inspired by his mother’s advice, he is believed to have focused on constructing lakes and planting trees to support the city’s growth.

During his reign, Kempegowda developed several lakes, including Kempambudhi Lake, Sampangi Lake, Dharmambudhi Lake and Hebbal Lake. These water bodies were connected through rajakaluves, or stormwater drains, forming an interconnected system that helped collect and channel rainwater.

Kempambudhi Lake was named after the family deity Kempamma, while Sampangi Lake served the water needs of the fort and surrounding areas. These lakes played an important role in maintaining groundwater levels and supporting the city’s population.

Later, the Wodeyars of Mysore and the British administration also recognised the importance of Bengaluru’s lakes and took measures to maintain some of these water bodies.

Rapid Urbanisation And The Disappearance Of Lakes

Bengaluru’s transformation into India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ brought rapid population growth, expanding infrastructure and large-scale construction. As the city grew, several lakes were drained, encroached upon or converted into land for public infrastructure and residential development.

Historical estimates suggest that Bengaluru had around 262 to 285 lakes within its city limits during the 1960s. Across the district, the Koliwada Committee report for 2014–2016 recorded 1,545 lakes.

However, many of these water bodies have since been affected by encroachment, pollution and changes in land use. Several lakes have become dumping grounds for sewage and waste, while others have disappeared beneath roads, buildings and public facilities.

According to figures cited in BBMP records, only a small number of lakes, approximately 17, remain well-maintained and healthy.

The extent of this transformation can be seen in areas such as Vidyaranyapura. Three lakes reportedly existed around Nanjappa Circle in 1985, but the landscape has since changed considerably, with buildings and wide roads replacing the former water bodies.

Sampangi Lake Is Now Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Former Sampangi Lake site: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

One of Bengaluru’s most prominent examples of a lake being replaced by urban infrastructure is Sampangi Lake.

Located in the heart of the city, Sampangi Lake was once an important water body that supported agriculture, horticulture and the needs of the local population. Historical references to the lake are believed to appear in a British-era map dating back to around 1854.

As Bengaluru expanded and land use changed, the lake gradually lost its original form. Today, the area is occupied by the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, along with sports facilities, educational institutions and hospitals.

Dharmambudhi Lake Is Now Kempegowda Bus Station

Former Dharmambudhi Lake site: Kempegowda Bus Station

The bustling Majestic area, one of Bengaluru’s busiest transport hubs, was once home to Dharmambudhi Lake.

The lake played a significant role in the city’s traditional water system. However, as it dried up and urban development gathered pace, the area underwent a major transformation.

Today, the Kempegowda Bus Station, popularly known as Majestic Bus Station, stands on the former lake site. Thousands of buses and lakhs of passengers pass through the area every day, where a vast water body once existed.

Siddikatte Lake Is Now K.R. Market

Former Siddikatte Lake site: K.R. Market

K.R. Market, one of Bengaluru’s most important commercial centres, is another landmark associated with a former lake.

Siddikatte Lake once occupied the area before urban expansion, the development of the fort and the growth of commercial activities transformed the landscape.

Today, K.R. Market is known for its extensive trade in flowers, fruits, vegetables and other goods. The busy marketplace has replaced the water body that once formed part of Bengaluru’s historic lake network.

Shule Lake Is Now Bengaluru Football Stadium

Former Shule Lake site: Bengaluru Football Stadium

The Bengaluru Football Stadium is located on the site of what was once Shule Lake.

Although the area is now associated with sporting activities and football matches, its history as a water body is largely unknown to many residents and visitors.

The transformation of Shule Lake into a stadium is another example of how Bengaluru’s historic lakes have given way to modern infrastructure.

Akkithimmanahalli Lake Is Now A Hockey Stadium

Former Akkithimmanahalli Lake site: Bengaluru Hockey Stadium

Akkithimmanahalli Lake once formed part of Bengaluru’s network of water bodies. The site has since been developed into the Bengaluru Hockey Stadium.

The stadium now serves as a venue for sporting activities, but the former lake has disappeared from the city’s landscape.

Challaghatta Lake Is Now A Golf Course

Former Challaghatta Lake site: Karnataka Golf Association Golf Course

The area that once contained Challaghatta Lake has been developed into a golf course operated by the Karnataka Golf Association.

The conversion of the lake into a recreational facility highlights the changing use of land in Bengaluru as the city expanded.

Koramangala Lake Is Now A National Sports Complex

Former Koramangala Lake site: National Sports Complex

Historical records indicate that a National Sports Complex was developed on the site of Koramangala Lake, near Ejipura.

As Koramangala grew into a major residential and commercial neighbourhood, the former water body gave way to infrastructure and urban development.

Kadugondanahalli Lake Is Now Ambedkar Medical College

Former Kadugondanahalli Lake site: Ambedkar Medical College

Ambedkar Medical College stands on the site of a former lake in the Kadugondanahalli area.

The construction of the medical institution transformed the land into a facility dedicated to education and healthcare. However, the lake that once occupied the site is no longer visible.

What Replaced Other Lakes In Bengaluru?

Several other lakes across Bengaluru have also been converted into public facilities, residential areas and commercial infrastructure.

Dasarahalli Lake: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium

Domlur Lake: Buildings and institutions

Jakkarayana Kere: Sports ground

Kamakshipalya Lake: Sports ground

Karanji Lake: Gandhi Bazaar area

Millers Lake: Hospitals, IT companies and residential buildings

Nagashettihalli Lake: Residential areas and buildings belonging to the Department of Space

Puttenahalli Lake: Area around J.P. Nagar 6th Phase

Ramashettipalya Lake: Sports ground and residential area

Sunkal Lake: Shantinagar Bus Station and residential area

These examples illustrate the scale of land-use changes that have taken place across Bengaluru over the decades.

Bengaluru’s Lost Lakes And The Growing Water Crisis

The disappearance of Bengaluru’s lakes has become an important part of discussions surrounding the city’s water crisis. Lakes traditionally helped collect rainwater, recharge groundwater and support local ecosystems.

With many water bodies lost or degraded, the city has become increasingly dependent on other sources of water, including supplies brought from outside its immediate surroundings and groundwater extraction.

The loss of lakes has also affected natural drainage systems, increasing concerns about flooding during heavy rainfall and the deterioration of urban green spaces.

Can Bengaluru Restore Its Lake Heritage?

Bengaluru’s historic lakes represent more than just its past. They formed the foundation of the city’s traditional water management system and played a crucial role in its development.

Restoring surviving lakes, protecting stormwater drains, preventing encroachment and improving sewage treatment are among the measures that can help safeguard the city’s remaining water bodies.

The story of Bengaluru’s lost lakes serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing urban development with environmental conservation. As the Garden City continues to expand, protecting its remaining lakes and restoring its traditional water network will be essential to ensuring a more sustainable future.