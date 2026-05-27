Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan claimed CM Siddaramaiah might resign on Thursday, noting he has an appointment with the Governor. Pattan speculated that DK Shivakumar is the likely successor, with the party's High Command to make the final decision.

Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan on Wednesday said that there is a possibility that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might file his resignation on Thursday, underlining that he has already taken an appointment with the Governor. This comes a day after the Congress leadership seemed to be inclined towards a leadership change in Karnataka

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Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister will be taken by the High Command. "We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey," he said.

He further expressed hope in getting a position in the new cabinet, "I am ready to take a ministry post, but they should give it to me first. That is a problem. I think I may get that. I am also keeping hope that I may get included in the new cabinet."

Leadership Tussle in Karnataka Congress

Earlier, Surjewala, who is the Congress incharge of Karnataka, said the only decision that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi take "will only be not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka".

Meanwhile, amid the prolonged leadership tussle in Karnataka, the Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said. The speculation intensified after the Congress leadership invited Siddaramaiah for discussions. The Congress government in the state has completed three years. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister. (ANI)