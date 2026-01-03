In Udupi, Karnataka, a car lost control while reversing and sped backward, hitting a bike and an auto, injuring two people. It then rammed parked vehicles before crashing into a shop, with the entire incident caught on CCTV.

A startling road accident in Udupi, Karnataka was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media, showing a parked car suddenly losing control while reversing, injuring at least two people and damaging several vehicles and property.

The incident took place near the Irody Building, close to Jamia Masjid in the city. The video clip shows the driver attempting to reverse the vehicle when it unexpectedly sped backward and veered out of control.

As the car moved in reverse, it first hit a two‑wheeler and an auto‑rickshaw travelling nearby on City Centre Road towards Sanskrit College. Both the bike rider and the auto driver sustained injuries in the collision and were reportedly taken for medical treatment following the crash.

After striking the bike and auto, the car continued backward, colliding with parked vehicles along the roadside before finally crashing into a nearby shop, causing further damage.

Eyewitnesses and locals captured the frightening sequence on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral across social platforms, prompting discussions about driver attentiveness and vehicle safety practices.

Authorities are expected to review the CCTV evidence as part of their assessment of the accident’s cause, including possible loss of control or reversing error by the driver.

This crash serves as a reminder of the risks associated with improper vehicle control and crowded urban spaces, highlighting the need for greater caution when manoeuvring vehicles in busy areas.