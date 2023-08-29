Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Villages in Tumkuru will get 24-hour power supply: MLA Suresh Gowda

    MLA Suresh Gowda promises well-equipped infrastructure for Tumkur Rural Assembly Constituency villages. Emphasizes road quality and BJP loyalty. Denies Congress party rumors. Bhumi Puja ceremony held for cement road construction in Sangalapur village.

    Villages in Tumkuru will get 24-hour power supply: MLA Suresh Gowda vkp
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    MLA Suresh Gowda said that all the villages of Tumkur Rural Assembly Constituency will be provided with well-equipped roads, drinking water, sewerage and 24-hour electricity. He spoke to the reporters after performing the Bhumi Puja ceremony on Monday for the construction of a Cement road at the cost of 34.5 lakhs in Sangalapur village. 

    Gowda also talked about his plans, like the Harijan/Girijan sub-project and the 3050/5054 project, which aims to build strong roads and good drainage systems in all villages in the Tumkur Rural Assembly Constituency. He warned the contractors about maintaining the quality of roads and the quality of the raw materials used. He emphasised that the contractors will be added to the blacklist if their work is not satisfactory.

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    He firmly denied any thoughts of joining the Congress party, affirming his loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that he joined during his time as a student leader. He stated that he always looked up to leaders like Narendra Modi, Vajpayee and L K Adwani, and believed that they shaped his political journey.

    Gowda stressed his strong connection to the BJP and his dedication to his party and the people he represents. He made it clear he has no plans to join the Congress party.

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    He said, “As the MLA of my constituency, I am the minister here. Many of my friends have been in Congress since RC College. However, their trust and support still remain with me. I would not join Congress just because of them”.

    Leaders like Mastegowda, Kalkere Patel, Gram Panchayat President Lakshmi Devamma, Vice President Babanna, Sivakumar RC, Narasaiah, Krishnappa, and Narasimhamurthy Gram were present, along with village members including Umashankar and assistant warden engineer Somashekhar.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
