A container truck caused a serial accident on Bengaluru outskirts, killing two and seriously injuring several others. Police chased the driver for 14 km before locals stopped him. Investigation and CCTV review are underway.

A horrific serial accident occurred on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday, causing widespread panic and significant damage. A container truck ran over multiple parked and moving vehicles at high speed, resulting in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to more than five others. The incident unfolded over a stretch of 14 kilometres, prompting a police chase. Locals eventually intervened, stopping the speeding vehicle by throwing stones and restraining the driver until authorities arrived. The circumstances leading to the accident are currently under investigation.

The accident took place along the stretch from Besthamanahalli near Anekal town to Chandapura on the Hosur Highway. The container truck reportedly hit both moving and stationary vehicles while speeding recklessly. Fortunately, most of the vehicles struck were parked, which prevented a higher death toll.

Cause Of The Accident Still Unknown

It remains unclear whether the container driver caused the accident intentionally or due to negligence. Police are investigating the circumstances, including reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and the driver’s background. The serious injuries sustained by several victims underscore the dangerous nature of the incident.

Locals Stop Speeding Container With Stones

During the police pursuit, the container continued to speed despite colliding with multiple vehicles. At Chandapura on the Hosur Highway, locals reportedly began throwing stones at the truck to force it to stop. The driver eventually halted after being injured from the stone-pelting, preventing further accidents along the route.

Public Thrashes The Driver

Angered by the destruction and casualties caused, members of the public reportedly attacked the driver with sticks and stones once the vehicle was stopped. Police arrived shortly afterwards, intervened, and took the seriously injured driver into custody. He has been admitted to the hospital’s ICU and is receiving treatment under close medical supervision.

Police Investigation Underway

The Anekal police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage along the accident route, gathering information about the driver, and questioning witnesses. The investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any criminal negligence or intentional action was involved.