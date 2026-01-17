Karnataka: The construction of Vijayapura Airport is fully complete, with flight operations expected to begin in March. Currently, it awaits a Supreme Court verdict for environmental clearance, with hopes of receiving the permit soon.

The construction of Vijayapura Airport is 100% complete, and we expect to launch flights in the district in March, said S.G. Nanjayyanamath, Chairman of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Speaking at a press conference at the new tourist bungalow on Friday, he said, “I have visited and inspected the airport in Buranapur for the second time. All major works are finished, with only the environmental clearance pending. Since the environmental permit was not obtained initially, the matter is now under review in the Supreme Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has strongly argued the case, and we are now just waiting for the verdict, which we expect to receive within this month.”

727 Acres of Land in Buranapur

We wrote to the Aerodrome Authority for the license on January 6. They are also expected to grant the license soon. All preparations are complete on the 727-acre site in Buranapur, and we are hopeful of launching flights in March. The airport in Vijayapura will also boost tourism, benefiting the neighboring Bagalkot district as well, S.G. Nanjayyanamath said.

A plan for night landing facilities is also underway. For this, the land acquired by KIADB needs to be transferred to our department. Once that happens, the night landing system will be set up. Furthermore, a 2.65 km road will be built between Buranapur and Madabhavi to provide direct connectivity from the airport to the Sindgi National Highway, he added.

CM Change Possible After Budget

Responding to MLA Shivaganga's statement, an associate of D.K. Shivakumar, regarding a change in the state's CM, he said, 'D.K. Shivakumar is qualified to be the CM. He is already the DCM. However, the high command's decision is final. But, a change is unlikely now due to the budget. A change now could cause problems for the administration and the budget. A CM change might happen after the budget.

If the AICC decides, D.K. Shivakumar could become the CM right away. The budget copy would be ready, and D.K. Shivakumar could just come and read it. Everything is in the hands of the AICC. Talking about a change in CM just provides political entertainment to the public. He advised that no one should talk about the CM change in the state.