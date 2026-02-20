A goods vehicle driver was arrested by Chikkajala police after allegedly ramming his vehicle into a traffic police officer managing a road diversion near Hunasamaranahalli. The injured head constable is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Chikkajala police on Thursday arrested a goods vehicle driver for allegedly misbehaving and ramming his vehicle into a traffic police officer who was managing a road diversion. The incident occurred while traffic personnel were regulating vehicular movement near Hunasamaranahalli. The injured officer is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Head Constable Injured On Duty

The accused has been identified as Barkhat Khan, a resident of Yelahanka. According to the police, the incident took place when Chikkajala traffic personnel were on duty at a diversion point near Hunasamaranahalli.

Head Constable B Vikas was directing vehicles at the diversion when a goods vehicle approached the city from Hunasamaranahalli via the service road. Despite being signalled to stop from a distance, the driver allegedly ignored the instructions and continued moving forward.

When the vehicle was finally stopped, the officer informed the driver that the entry of such vehicles into the city was restricted. However, the driver reportedly refused to comply and attempted to drive away.

Alleged Assault And Injury

In his complaint, Head Constable Vikas stated that when he objected to the driver’s actions, the accused verbally abused him in Hindi and rammed the vehicle into him before attempting to flee.

As a result of the impact, Vikas sustained injuries to both legs and suffered severe bleeding from his knees. Bystanders immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Accused Hails From Rajasthan

Police said the accused is originally from Rajasthan and had arrived in Bengaluru a few days ago in search of employment. He was reportedly working as a driver for a gas agency near Yelahanka.

According to officials, the incident occurred while he was on his way to deliver gas supplies within the city.